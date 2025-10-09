Shark quietly announces new Glossi hair styler with its strangest design yet
Shark has launched the Glossi, a 2-in-1 Hot Tool and Air Glosser for all hair types and textures.
The Shark Glossi comes in three stunning colours and combines bristles and plates for wet and dry styling.
Another day, another Shark Beauty launch – and this time, it’s a new hair styler with a strange yet clever design. Shark has just quietly announced the launch of its new Glossi hair tool which combines bristles and plates into one gadget for both wet and drying styling.
The past couple months have been packed full of Shark-related news, and surprisingly, it’s not been about its vacuum cleaners. Instead, Shark has been all about beauty, announcing new hair tools and its latest FacialPro Glow skincare tool.
Now, Shark is back with another hair styler – the Shark Glossi 2-in-1 Hot Tool and Air Glosser. Its new 2-in-1 hair styler is designed for all hair types and textures, and despite coming into close contact with your hair, it works to produce salon-quality blowdries without heat damage or frizz.
The Shark Glossi looks quite similar to the brand’s new Shark Glam Multi-Styler that came out a month ago. The main difference is the Shark Glam comes with multiple styling accessories which switch and attach to the main body, while the Shark Glossi is one entire device that caters to different styles with just the one head.
But the head that it has is strangely impressive. As a hot tool and air glosser, the Shark Glossi uses both heat-controlled ceramic plates and synthetic and natural bristles in the one brush head.
The plates are the flatter side of the brush and work to distribute heat and air flow evenly, while the bristles reduce frizz and grips hair for different styles. The Shark Glossi has a teardrop-shaped design that allows the styler to get closer to the roots for more professional styling.
As the name suggests, the Shark Glossi is a 2-in-1 tool and has dual styling modes – a dry mode for refreshing your hair and a wet mode for drying and volumising. The Shark Glossi has also been engineered with Gloss Lock which works to keep hairstyles locked in for up to 24 hours.
An area that Shark has been focusing on with its hair tools is heat protection. Case in point – the Shark Glossi uses Smart Heat Sense technology to monitor the temperature of the hair tool to protect your hair from heat damage.
Available in raspberry, juniper and lychee colours, the Shark Glossi is available to buy now for £159.99 / $179.99.
