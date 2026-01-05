L’Oréal’s first-ever LED face mask is coming – and it’s all about personalised skincare

After a few successful years experimenting in the beauty tech space, L’Oréal has revealed at CES that its first-ever LED face mask is officially on the way. There's not much information at the moment, but we do know that it's an ultra-thin, flexible silicone mask that’s currently in prototype form, with a consumer launch expected in 2027.

The mask has been developed alongside iSmart, a global leader in LED device innovation, with L’Oréal saying testing shows it targets visible signs of ageing using red and near-infrared light. It's also the first big CES launch for the brand since it released the Airlight Pro in 2024.

It's a shame we’ve got a bit of a wait on our hands, but with skincare tech moving so fast, this could end up setting the standard for what’s next.

The L’Oréal Airlight Pro was launched at CES 2024 (Image credit: L’Oréal)

The clever part is the mask’s transparent support, which contains a skin-safe microcircuit that precisely controls red and near-infrared light wavelengths. Whilst many of the best LED face masks rely on a whole spectrum of different wavelengths, these two are widely considered the most effective for firming, smoothing and evening out skin tone.

If you couldn't tell, I'm very excited to see how this develops – especially coming from such a science-driven brand.

