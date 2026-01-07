This smart mirror uses selfies to give you health and wellness tips

QUICK SUMMARY NuraLogix has debuted the Longevity Mirror at CES, a first-of-its-kind smart mirror that provides health and wellness insights using your selfie. The NuraLogix Longevity Mirror offers over 30 wellness insights and comes with an AI Health Assistant for recommendations on sleep, stress and nutrition.

This might be my favourite launch from CES 2026! NuraLogix has just debuted the Longevity Mirror, a first-of-its-kind smart mirror that uses your selfies to give you health and wellness tips – yes, really!

Smart health mirrors are still a relatively new concept, but you often see quite a few being unveiled at CES, like Baracoda BMind bathroom mirror and the Withings full-length scanner . Now, NuraLogix’s Longevity Mirror is stealing the show and it analyses your details in a very unique way.

Unlike other mirrors that give you a full body scan, the NuraLogix Longevity Mirror uses a 30-second selfie to give you health and wellness tips. It uses Transdermal Optical Imaging to analyse your facial blood flow patterns before giving you a full overview of what you can improve on.

The NuraLogix Longevity Mirror offers over 30 wellness insights, and shows you a snapshot of stress, recovery, cardiovascular resilience, metabolic balance, and more. All of this is done via the scan, and you don’t have to wear any wearables or sensors.

(Image credit: NuraLogix)

To help you better understand your health and body, the NuraLogix Longevity Mirror comes with a Longevity Index which essentially gives you a score between 0-100 so you can quickly understand which areas you need to focus on. Multiple members of your household can use it too, as the NuraLogix Longevity Mirror has six user profiles so everyone can benefit from their unique insights.

Unsurprisingly with tech like this, the NuraLogix Longevity Mirror is powered by AI and comes with a built-in AI Health Assistant. Aside from translating your insights so you can understand them better, the AI Health Assistant also gives you personalised recommendations to help you with sleep, stress, nutrition, activity and more.

For even more support, the NuraLogix Longevity Mirror will come with One-Touch Health Concierge later this year, which unlocks access to wellness coaches and other experts via video sessions. It’s a serious piece of wellness technology that I’m excited to see in action this year.

The NuraLogix Longevity Mirror will be available to pre-order this month after CES. It’s priced at $899 which includes the device and a first year subscription, before you’ll have to pay $99 a year for the subscription plan.