The next big wearable trend is not fitness or sleep and this AI pendant is leading the way
Your window seat might feel cosy, but your skin may disagree
Many think protecting your skin from the sun is a summer thing.
After all, we spend all winter wrapped up in thick jumpers and moisturisers and assume the cold weather means our skin is safe.
And while UVB rays weaken dramatically in winter, the deeper-penetrating UVA rays remain fairly constant year-round.
They pass through clouds and even glass, which means if you work next to a bright window or drive often, you could be clocking up what experts call a steady UV debt without realising it
That is the problem Loox is trying to solve with its new AI Pendant, announced at CES 2026.
Rather than tracking steps or heart rate like most smartwatches, it measures UV and visible light exposure throughout the day and uses AI to translate that data into guidance.
The pendant sits on your chest like jewellery, tracks sunlight, detects hidden UV indoors, and provides insights such as UV balance, morning sunlight, recovery, and when light exposure might be tipping toward skin stress.
Loox combines this data with personal factors such as skin tone, sensitivity, and environmental conditions, prompting people to make smarter decisions.
A new idea in wearables
This is part of a bigger trend. Wearables have evolved from fitness trackers into sleep and stress coaches, and are now moving into environmental health.
Ultrahuman is one of the brands moving into this space. It's Home air quality tracker works in tandem with the brand's smart ring, the Ultrahuman Ring Air, to help you create a better living environment.
Loox also leans into the idea of balance. Morning and evening light can help regulate mood, energy and sleep.
The pendant highlights those moments too, encouraging what the company calls a healthier light diet rather than simply shouting "avoid the sun."
A compact device that measures exposure before harm occurs is preventive, something wearables have been promoting more and more in recent years.
Of course, claims like "world’s first" and "AI-powered" always deserve scrutiny – nothing replaces dermatology advice, common sense and sunscreen when appropriate.
But as an idea, tracking light the same way we track sleep makes sense.
The Loox Pendant is expected to open pre-orders in early 2026, with prices starting at $179 (~£133 / €153 / AU$268) and shipping later in the year.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor.
