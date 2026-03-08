I tested Acqua di Parma Colonia Il Profumo Millesimato – the birthday brand celebrates with a landmark, spring-ready scent

In 2026, Acqua di Parma is celebrating its 110th birthday. It's a remarkable milestone, and one which I'm certain will involve a lot of celebrations throughout the year.

To kick things off, back in January, the brand unveiled a new scent called Colonia Il Profumo Millesimato. Based on Colonia Il Profumo – which itself is based on the original Acqua di Parma Colonia – this men's fragrance takes a classic and makes everything feel a little extra luxurious.

The bottle makes use of a very specific harvest of ylang ylang, which is taken from a single island in Madagascar called Nosy Be. The 2024 harvest is used, specifically, which is renowned for its complexity and fullness.

In use, I'm not sure the average nose would be well-equipped enough to pick that out, though it's the attention to detail and luxurious 'nothing but the best' attitude which really shines. I don't need to be able to pick out the exact fruity note of ylang ylang which would be missing with any other sub-par harvest, simply to know that it's there.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

On my skin, this scent is a remarkable blend. The classic citrus top notes are all present and correct – would it really be Acqua di Parma without them? – but there's a refinement here which definitely feels another step on from the original.

In fact, the 'standard' Colonia is one of my most worn scents, so I feel pretty well qualified to compare the two. That bottle is pokier, with notes which make themselves felt much more quickly.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Millesimato, by comparison, is reserved. The floral notes at the heart of this bottle smooth everything over, making less of an initial statement and instead inviting the wearer to explore how it changes and develops over time. Perhaps, after 110 years, this is Colonia all grown up.

Priced at £200 (approx. €230 / US$270 / AU$380) for the 100ml bottle at the time of writing, this sits neatly in the brands catalogue. Pricey? Sure. But you get what you pay for in this world, and Acqua di Parma is always an investment in a better you.