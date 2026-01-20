Acqua di Parma kicks off its 110th birthday with an exclusive scent and Michael Fassbender

Quick Summary Acqua di Parma is celebrating its 110th birthday this year, and the celebrations have just kicked off. That includes a new scent with some rare materials, and a new campaign.

Few of us will live to see our 110th birthday, showcasing just how big of an event such an occasion is. For Acqua di Parma, 2026 marks 110 years since the brand crafted its first scent, and there looks set to be a lot of commotion coming from them to celebrate.

Things have kicked off today, with a commemorative edition of the Acqua di Parma Colonia Il Profumo scent. Dubbed Colonia Il Profumo Millesimato, the commemorative edition of this popular men's fragrance makes use of a single harvest of ylang-ylang from Madagascar's Nosy Be island.

The 2024 harvest is renowned for its complexity, grown in the perfect tropical climate to develop fully. Expect fruity notes and subtle, spicey undertones here.

When compared to other scents in the range, like the original Acqua di Parma Colonia and the more recent Colonia Il Profumo release, Millesimato is described as a "new way of seeing the same subject". So while there's definitely some other layers here, expect a lot of the same goodness which will have drawn you to the brand in the first place.

Beyond that lovely ylang-ylang, users can expect top notes of blood orange, grapefruit and bergamot, middle notes of orange leaf and rosemary, and base notes of vetiver and patchouli.

(Image credit: Acqua di Parma)

Acqua di Parma: The Art of Living Italian

To coincide with the release, the brand has also created a new campaign called The Art of Living Italian. That takes the art of slow living and reminds its audience that anyone can live that way – no Italian heritage required.

The campaign features actors, Michael Fassbender and Sabrina Impacciatore, as they move through the streets of Parma, where the brand was born. Fassbender sums it up beautifully, saying, "Sophistication, beauty and elegance lie in simplicity. For me, that is what personifies Italy and brings Italian philosophy to life."