I tested Acqua di Parma Colonia – this fragrance is a classic for a reason

Colonia is one of the most iconic fragrances of all time

Acqua di Parma Colonia
(Image credit: Sam Cross)
Sam Cross
By
published
in Features

While the world of men's fragrances is constantly evolving, some of the bottles you'll see on shelves have a truly magnificent history. For the best part of the last decade, perfumers have been fusing all kinds of ingredients in a bid to leave you smelling fantastic.

One of the most widely-revered is Acqua di Parma's Colonia. First crafted in 1916, this 119 year old recipe is well-known for its fresh, citrussy scent. It's a perfect pick for springtime, and has been the fragrance of choice for distinguished gents for generations.

Acqua di Parma Colonia 100ml
Acqua di Parma Colonia 100ml: was £147 now £84.95 at allbeauty.com (US)

Snag a bottle of Acqua di Parma Colonia with a cool discount right now at AllBeauty. This bottle for less than £85 is a steal, and should be an instant pick for most people.

Check Prices: Space NK £153 | Amazon £109.95

View Deal

So, what can you expect from this fragrance? Well, as mentioned, the most prominent part of this citrus, with a range of gorgeous Sicilian fruits making their mark.

Combine that with a slew of other fresh notes, and you quickly understand what's on offer here. It's classic, soapy and clean. Perhaps the best description I've heard, though, described it as being like "a 65-year old Italian man, fresh out of the bath and watching the sunset over the Tuscan hills."

It's not just the scent which feels timeless and luxurious, here. The iconic Acqua di Parma bottle is just gorgeous – a wonderful example of elegance in simplicity.

Acqua di Parma Colonia family

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

In fact, one of the biggest competitors this scent has is its own offspring. You see, Colonia may have a long history, but that doesn't mean that the house has had its feet up.

There are all kinds of offshoots in the Colonia family – Colonia C.L.U.B., Colonia Essenza and even the new Colonia Il Profumo. Each of those offer a slightly different take on the form, designed to give you another flavour without straying too far from what makes the original so good.

I can't quite say whether or not this is the best version – I haven't had a whiff of enough of the range to pass fair comment. But one thing I will say is this – it's very clear from the variants I have tested that Colonia will still be around long after the others have departed. It's timeless, it's elegant and it's more than a bit brilliant.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸