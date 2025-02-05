I tested Acqua di Parma Colonia – this fragrance is a classic for a reason
Colonia is one of the most iconic fragrances of all time
While the world of men's fragrances is constantly evolving, some of the bottles you'll see on shelves have a truly magnificent history. For the best part of the last decade, perfumers have been fusing all kinds of ingredients in a bid to leave you smelling fantastic.
One of the most widely-revered is Acqua di Parma's Colonia. First crafted in 1916, this 119 year old recipe is well-known for its fresh, citrussy scent. It's a perfect pick for springtime, and has been the fragrance of choice for distinguished gents for generations.
Snag a bottle of Acqua di Parma Colonia with a cool discount right now at AllBeauty. This bottle for less than £85 is a steal, and should be an instant pick for most people.
Check Prices: Space NK £153 | Amazon £109.95
So, what can you expect from this fragrance? Well, as mentioned, the most prominent part of this citrus, with a range of gorgeous Sicilian fruits making their mark.
Combine that with a slew of other fresh notes, and you quickly understand what's on offer here. It's classic, soapy and clean. Perhaps the best description I've heard, though, described it as being like "a 65-year old Italian man, fresh out of the bath and watching the sunset over the Tuscan hills."
It's not just the scent which feels timeless and luxurious, here. The iconic Acqua di Parma bottle is just gorgeous – a wonderful example of elegance in simplicity.
In fact, one of the biggest competitors this scent has is its own offspring. You see, Colonia may have a long history, but that doesn't mean that the house has had its feet up.
There are all kinds of offshoots in the Colonia family – Colonia C.L.U.B., Colonia Essenza and even the new Colonia Il Profumo. Each of those offer a slightly different take on the form, designed to give you another flavour without straying too far from what makes the original so good.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
I can't quite say whether or not this is the best version – I haven't had a whiff of enough of the range to pass fair comment. But one thing I will say is this – it's very clear from the variants I have tested that Colonia will still be around long after the others have departed. It's timeless, it's elegant and it's more than a bit brilliant.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I never knew this Jason Statham movie existed – it just crashed Netflix's Top 10
Cellular launched 21 years ago, but the power of Statham has seen it rocket up the Netflix chart in 2025
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Amazon just gave some Kindle Scribe owners a welcome AI upgrade
The new device's AI features are coming to UK users
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I used AI to create a luxury men's fragrance – the results are unbelievable
EveryHuman uses AI to create a scent for your specific profile
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Acqua di Parma fragrance is an ode to its first ever scent
Colonia Il Profumo is a modern reworking of the original Colonia
By Sam Cross Published
-
I tested TUMI 19 degree – a classic masculine fragrance with a citrus kick
Come for the cool bottle, stay for the elegant scent
By Sam Cross Published
-
I've tested Lalique Encre Indigo – a unique fragrance which is perfect for stacking
The prominent note in this fragrance is something I've rarely come across before
By Sam Cross Published
-
I tested Brioni Eau de Parfum Suave – it's the ultimate luxurious men's fragrance
This will be a mainstay in my collection from now on
By Sam Cross Published
-
I tested the new Bentley Become fragrance – a stylish exterior hides a decadent secret
This is the scent I'll be wearing on Christmas Day for one reason
By Sam Cross Published