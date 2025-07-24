Going travelling? Here are 7 safety gadgets you should never travel without

Before heading on holiday, chances are you’re more worried about forgetting your passport than if your things will get stolen when you’re there. But whether you’re off on a week-long trip or heading on a backpacking adventure, it’s important to keep yourself and your belongings safe.

To give you peace of mind and to keep your luggage, money and travel documents safe and secure, here are seven safety gadgets you should never travel without – and are surprisingly easy to fit into your suitcase .

1. An AirTag

Losing luggage has happened to almost everyone – myself included – so a handy way to keep track of your checked or carry-on luggage is to put an AirTag inside it. Available for iOS and Android users, AirTags track your bags so if your bag gets lost during travel, you should be able to find where in the world it is.

Having an AirTag is also handy for when you’re on holiday, especially if someone steals your bag. This actually happened to a friend of mine while he was travelling when his backpack got stolen. As it had an AirTag in it, he was able to show the police and he got his stuff back, so it’s definitely worth having one or two on you while you’re away.

2. A door jammer

If you’re nervous about the safety of your room, a door jammer is a cost-effective way to add another layer of security to your door. Door jammers are compact devices that block the bottom of your door from opening, and deter intruders from trying to enter. They’re particularly handy for rooms that other people have access to, like hotels and Airbnbs, just to give you that extra peace of mind. Door jammers are also quick to install, incredibly portable and lightweight so they’re easy to travel with.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. RFID-blocking card and passport holders

RFID or Radio Frequency Identification technology allows machines to read signals from RFID chips that are often found in payment cards and passports. Due to this technology, criminals can approach you with a scanner and steal your card and passport information over a short distance – you likely won’t even realise it’s happening.

To avoid this, get RFID-blocking card and passport holders to keep your details safe. The holder materials create a barrier between your cards and the scanner, and disrupt radio waves so they shouldn’t be able to steal any details from you. Depending on the brand, most wallets and backpacks come with this now, but make sure to check the fine print.

4. Lockable luggage zips

Let’s say the worst case scenario happens and your bag is stolen – if you have a lockable zip on your bag, thieves won’t be able to get in to pilfer your belongings. Lockable luggage zips work – and look – similar to a padlock but they’re built into your suitcase. Once you zip everything up, you can lock the zips into the mechanism and the zips will only release when you enter your unique passcode.

I have a lockable zip built into my Monos Carry-On and couldn’t recommend it more, but attaching an external padlock through the loops of your bag’s zips can also be effective – I’ve had to do that before! It’s also worth looking into anti-theft bags which are made from materials and zips that are hard to open or cut.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

5. A satellite communicator

There are too many horror stories about people trying to call for help after getting lost in the wilderness, so if you’re going camping or off-grid, you need a satellite communicator. A satellite communicator allows you to communicate with people in areas with no cell service by using satellite networks rather than cell towers. Satellite communicators from the likes of Garmin, ZOLEO and Spot X can help you call emergency services, send SOS alerts, and receive and send messages.

6. Travel detectors for smoke, carbon monoxide and more

If you’re sleeping in an unfamiliar place, bring a travel / portable smoke and carbon monoxide detector with you. This is especially helpful if you’re going camping or using cooking equipment. These detectors will immediately alert you if they detect any smoke or carbon monoxide, and like all of the gadgets on this list, they take up hardly any space in your luggage.

7. A personal alarm

A personal alarm is a must-have when you’re travelling, especially if you’re travelling solo. Personal alarms are small and can be attached to your keys or bag, so it can – and should – come with you everywhere you go. They’re easy to use – simply pull the pin and the alarm will go off – so you can quickly call attention to yourself to get help, and scare off any thieves or assailants.