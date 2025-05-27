8 must-have travel gadgets for your next road trip or caravan adventure

Road trips and caravan holidays are about getting away from your desk and screen – but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring a few gadgets along for the ride, so we’ve picked some of our favorites to join you on your next adventure.

The products we’ve rounded up here will help bring power and entertainment to your next road trip or caravan adventure. They’ll also help protect you should anything go wrong, and we’ve tried to strike a balance between cost, performance and travel-friendly proportions.

From power banks and chargers, to satellite internet, wireless speakers and even drones, these are the top tech products we recommend for your summer 2025 road trip.

1. BioLite Charge PD 80

Currently our favourite portable power bank, the BioLite Charge PD 80 has a whopping 20,000 mAh capacity, USB-C, and the ability to power laptops as well as phones, tablets and other devices. This battery is especially good for road trips and caravanning because of its rugged design, so it won’t mind being chucked around a campsite or bunged into the glove box.

Read our full review of the BioLite Charge PD 80 .

2. Belkin BoostCharge Pro

Sticking with a power theme, we have this magnetic phone holder for your car. As well as being magnetic, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro is compatible with Apple’s MagSafe tech, so it delivers 15 watts of wireless power to your iPhone, too. It promises a strong magnetic hold, grips securely onto your car’s dashboard air vent and keeps cable clutter to a minimum. It's also compatible with the Samsung S25 series when using a magnetic Qi2 case.

3. Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3

If you haven’t already got a dash cam, then your summer road trip is a great opportunity to finally make a purchase. You don’t need to spend a fortune, but making sure you pick a dash cam that’s reliable and shoots high-quality footage is a must. We also like our dash cams to be small, hiding neatly behind the central mirror and avoiding any driver distractions.

One of our favourite small dash cam's is the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3, which is absolutely tiny, fixes to the windscreen with a simple but highly adjustable mount, and shoots lovely 1440p video with HDR through a polarising lens filter.

4. DJI Mini 4 Pro

Now for some fun, and a drone that is as compact as it is powerful. In fact, it’s so good we awarded it the full five stars, along with a T3 Platinum Award and branded it the world’s best-value high-end consumer drone. It has an exceptional camera, a brilliant set of flying modes and, since it’s under the 250g threshold, can be flown almost anywhere. Footage of your next road trip is going to look truly cinematic.

Read our full review of the DJI Mini 4 Pro to find out more.

5. Starlink Mini

As wholesome as a screen-free road trip or caravan holiday sounds, you’ll probably still want some high-speed internet – even if it’s only to upload all that lovely drone footage. If portable, high-speed internet access from almost anywhere on Earth is what you need, with a Starlink Mini that’s just what you’ll get. It uses a satellite connection to deliver up to an astonishing 100 Mbps of download speed, even while you're moving, then there’s dual-band Wi-Fi for connecting all your devices. You’ll need an electrical outlet though, so this is best for caravans or electric cars with three-pin sockets.

6. Anker Solix C300

Or, you could pick up a portable power station, like the Anker Solix C300. This powerful unit can deliver up to 300 watts (or 600 watts with its Surge function) and has two three-pin outlets for powering your satellite internet connection or charging your drone’s batteries. It then has a bunch of USB-C ports for charging up mobile devices, and a standard USB-A port too. It can be topped-up at home, from your car, or even by up to 100 watts from a portable solar panel.

7. Amazon Echo Auto

Back to the car, and a way to bring the power of Amazon Alexa to your next road trip. The latest model gets power from a USB port or your car’s 12-volt socket, then sends audio to the stereo system and gets an internet connection from your phone. Once set up, it works just like an Amazon Echo smart speaker at home, meaning you can ask for music, weather forecasts, news headlines and low-quality jokes while you drive. You can even control your smart home devices, making it easy to check you turned everything at home off, or left a couple of lights on, from wherever you are.

8. Sonos Roam 2

We all know there are many, many Bluetooth speakers to pick from. But, while almost any would do a good job at bringing the tunes to a caravan, we’ve gone for the Sonos Roam 2 because of how it works when you get back home. That’s because this battery-powered Bluetooth speaker turns into a multi-room Wi-Fi speaker when it’s plugged in, becoming a part of your existing home Sonos system. It’s basically two speakers for the price of one.