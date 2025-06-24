7 products that'll make any camping trip feel 10 times easier

Camping may be all about going off-grid and escaping the stressors of everyday life, however, a few nights away in a tent isn’t always a ‘chilled out’ experience. From wrestling with tent pegs stuck in the ground to the absence of life’s everyday luxuries, the challenges can quickly add up.

That’s where having the right gear comes in. Aside from the obvious items – like your tent, sleeping bag, camping mat, etc – there are other items that can make things easier, thus enhancing your camping experience and making it more enjoyable.

These items probably aren’t at the top of your priority list, or maybe you haven’t even given them a second thought at all. However, they can definitely take the stress out of common campsite challenges and make your outdoor experience feel far smoother.

1. Porta wipes

(Image credit: Poratwipes)

A teaspoon of water transforms these tiny compressed coins into a sturdy wipe, which is perfect for a range of camping tasks – from washing up to cleaning surfaces, and even bathroom use, thanks to their biodegradable design. Best of all, these Portawipes ultra-compact design means they’ll take up virtually no space in your kit either.

2. Head torch

A torch may be essential for any camping trip, but a head torch is a lot more handy than its handheld cousin. It allows you to keep your hands completely free, as you’ll soon discover there’s nothing worse than trying to cook, clean or rummage through your rucksack with a torch in your mouth. Plus, if you're heading to the toilet block or taking a nighttime stroll, a head torch offers better visibility, as the beam follows your line of sight, making it much easier to spot obstacles and stay safe in the dark.

3. Tent peg extractor

(Image credit: Halfords)

A tent peg extractor may not be at the top of your camping checklist, but it can make packing up your tent significantly easier and quicker. After all, there’s nothing worse than trying to yank deeply embedded pegs out of the ground with your bare hands (it's also really painful). Not to mention, it’ll prevent your tent pegs from bending or snapping, so you won’t need to replace them before your next trip.

4. Glow-in-the-dark guy ropes

Another campsite annoyance – tripping over guy ropes in the middle of the night. Not only is an unexpected tumble annoying for you, but also for the person in the tent who you’ve most likely just woken up. Reflective guy ropes – or even reflective tape or glow sticks – can help prevent midnight mishaps from happening, whilst keeping everyone’s sleep uninterrupted.

5. Foldable table

(Image credit: Lifetime)

A camping table is one of the most underrated pieces of camping equipment; they make prepping meals a breeze, are a great washing-up station, and are ideal for huddling around on a rainy night and playing a game of cards. Many models are very compact too, pack down nicely and compact – like the Lifetime 4ft adjustable table – so it won’t take up too much space.

6. Portable fridge

If you’re venturing off on a longer camping trip, then swapping your cool box over to a portable fridge can be a game-changer. While they are far pricier, their battery-powered design provides superior cooling capabilities, keeping your food and beverages extra fresh. Some models – like the EcoFlow Glacier – even come with a freezer compartment, and the ability to make ice cubes. Who said camping couldn’t be luxurious?

7. Portable coffee maker

While this may not make your camping experience ‘easier’, it will most definitely make it more enjoyable if you enjoy a good cup of joe. The AeroPress Coffee Maker is a favourite amongst outdoor enthusiasts for its compact, portable design and simple operation. Plus, it can make three cups of rich filtered coffee in a minute, so you can kickstart your day the right way.