Pistachio appliances are everywhere right now – here are 5 of my favourites

Forget the Pantone Colour of the Year – the colour (and flavour) that everyone is talking about in 2025 is pistachio.

Pistachio has well and truly taken over the kitchen – and not in the edible way that you might think. While the rise in pistachio definitely comes down to the popularity of Dubai chocolate, the warm, pastel green shade has also made its way into kitchen aesthetics and appliance colour palettes.

If, like me, you can’t get enough of pistachio, I’ve rounded up five of my favourite pistachio-coloured appliances that you need to add to your kitchen.

1. KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Aside from its high quality range of cookware, KitchenAid is well known for its diverse colour range. Despite butter yellow being KitchenAid’s colour of 2025 , pistachio has also been a sought after shade from the brand this year. KitchenAid’s pistachio appliances include blenders, kettles and toasters, but the most iconic product from KitchenAid is its Artisan Stand Mixer – which now comes in pistachio.

Available in 4.8-litre or 5.6-litre sizes, the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer comes with a range of accessories, for beating, whisking, kneading and even meat grinding. The pistachio shade is light, glossy and suits your kitchen all year round – even after the colour goes ‘out of style’.

2. De’Longhi Rivelia

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

The De’Longhi Rivelia bean-to-cup coffee machine has been given a stunning pistachio-coloured upgrade. Our Home Writer and coffee machine expert, Lizzie Wilmot, gave it five stars in her De’Longhi Rivelia review and said that it added a touch of luxury to every coffee she drank.

De’Longhi’s pistachio shade is slightly darker than the others on this list, but it’s still pistachio-inspired nonetheless. The Jade Green shade matches nicely with the stainless steel and black accents on the frothing wand and control panel, and wraps around the entire machine for a nice pop of colour.

3. Smeg PBF01 Personal Blender

(Image credit: Smeg)

Like KitchenAid, Smeg is also well known for its extensive colour palette, including bright, shiny hues and matte retro-inspired shades. The Smeg PBF01 Personal Blender is now available in Pastel Green , a light shade that looks similar to pistachio and mint chocolate ice cream.

I use the Smeg PBF01 Personal Blender every week to take smoothies into the office, or to blend up a dip or pesto. It might be small – as you’d expect from a personal blender – but it’s powerful enough to cut through frozen ingredients. The pistachio or pastel green colour is subtle yet striking and perfectly blends in with other Smeg products. Read my Smeg PBF01 Personal Blender review for more details.

4. Nespresso Vertuo Pop

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Nespresso launched its summer collection in June, featuring the Vertuo Pop pod coffee machine in pistachio . The vibrant pistachio green is displayed on the top of the machine and its cup holder, and is paired with a muted pink shade on the main body of the coffee maker.

Aside from the Vertuo Pop, the Nespresso summer collection is filled with pistachio-coloured coffee essentials. This includes a pistachio tumbler and a pistachio ice cube tray for iced coffees, and limited edition pistachio vanilla coffee pods to pair with your pod coffee machine .

5. Russell Hobbs Eden Pistachio Kettle and Toaster

(Image credit: Argos)

Matching your kettle and toaster is just the done thing now, so if you’re going all in on the pistachio trend, then you need to check out the Russell Hobbs Eden Pistachio Kettle and Toaster. The Eden Pistachio shade is nice and bright, and brings out the grooves that run vertically down the kettle and toaster.