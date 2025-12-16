15 best Christmas gift ideas for coffee lovers, baristas and latte art beginners

If you know someone who lives and breathes coffee, then you’ll love this coffee-themed Christmas gift guide.

Coffee is surprisingly versatile, as everyone likes their cuppa a certain way. If you know someone who enjoys pod coffee, a selection of pods or a new pod coffee machine would make their day. Alternatively, if you have more budget, a bean to cup coffee machine , bean grinder or milk frother would complete their barista-level set-up.

Regardless of your budget, I’ve picked out 15 best Christmas gifts for coffee lovers, from beginners to experts and beyond.

P.S. If you need more present ideas, check out T3’s Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide .