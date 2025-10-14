Cuisinart’s new coffee range brings barista-style brewing to your kitchen

QUICK SUMMARY Cuisinart has just launched five new coffee products – three machines and two grinders – designed to suit every type of coffee lover. The range includes feature-packed models like the Grind, Tamp and Brew and the Fully Automatic Coffee Machine, plus a compact Espresso Bar Slim for smaller kitchens. The two new grinders, Burr and Compact, round out the lineup for those who prefer freshly ground beans. Prices range from £24.99 to £449.99 (around $50-$600) and all are available now from Cuisinart’s online store.

It’s not everyday a brand drops five new coffee products at once, but that’s exactly what Cuisinart has just done – and it’s perfect timing if you’re getting your Christmas list started early. The brand has unveiled three automatic coffee machines and two grinders, all designed to bring barista-style coffee into your home with minimal effort.

The new range covers everything from fully automatic machines to compact countertop options. The Grind, Tamp and Brew, Fully Automatic and Espresso Bar Slim models cater to different routines and kitchen sizes, whilst the Burr and Compact Coffee Grinders give users more control over grind size and flavour.

Prices range from £24.99 to £449.99 (around $50-$600), so there’s an option for every household and lifestyle. All five are available now from Cuisinart’s online store, complete with a three-year guarantee.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

The Grind, Tamp and Brew gives users total control with 16 grind settings, a built-in burr grinder, and 20-bar pressure for rich espresso. It also includes automatic tamping, a cold extraction mode for iced drinks, and a steam wand.

If you’d rather let the machine take charge, the Fully Automatic Coffee Machine does the hard work for you – brewing espresso, americano or cold brew at the touch of a button. It also features an adjustable grinder, 15-bar pressure, and a built-in milk frother.

For smaller kitchens, the Espresso Bar Slim offers café-style espresso in a compact design. It still packs in a professional-grade portafilter, removable water tank and cup warmer, all whilst taking up minimal space.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

Finally, Cuisinart’s new grinders are designed to suit every coffee setup. The Burr Coffee Grinder delivers precise, adjustable grinds for everything from espresso to cold brew, whilst the Compact Coffee Grinder keeps things simple with a one-touch grind button, built-in cup markings and a space-saving design.