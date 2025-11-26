There's nothing that wraps up 2025 more than Xbox Crocs

Quick Summary Xbox has announced a Classic Clog pair of Crocs in the style of its controller. The top has fixed dimensional controller joysticks and buttons, and there are special Xbox Jibbitz you can personalise the back with.

Crocs will divide opinion. That’s a fact. It wasn’t until I tried a pair on myself a few years back until I fully appreciated the fascination with them. I still don’t condone wearing them to the school run – that’s a hard "no" from me and it’s a trend that should be banned – but if you need something to nip out into the garden, Crocs are a solid choice.

Turns out that Xbox thought so too because it has announced an Xbox Classic Clog. Yes really. So if you have an Xbox and Croc lover in your home, well these beauties might be the perfect Christmas present for them.

What are the Xbox Classic Clog?

They are called “Classic Clog” but the Xbox clogs are slightly different to the standard Crocs. Inside the souls, you will see 'Player Left' and 'Player Right' – just in case you aren’t that great at telling your left from your right, while up top, they resemble the Xbox controller.

There are fixed dimensional controller joysticks and buttons with both the colourful buttons and the arrow keys. It’s a shame you can’t use your feet to actually play, that would have been far more fun.

The backstrap of the Xbox Classic Clog is customisable with Jibbitz charms, and unsurprisingly, there are official Xbox versions of those too if you really want to go to town. There’s no space to put these in on the top however, so don’t go too overboard as you’ve got eight potential holes and that’s it.

Elsewhere, you get the same features as you do with normal Crocs, with a lightweight build that are comfortable wear and easy to clean. The heel straps can be worn at the back or on the top and there are both men and women’s sizes available.

At the time of writing, on the UK Crocs site, the Xbox Classic Clog was available in women’s size 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, and in men’s size 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Both are £80, with the Xbox Jibbitz costing £20.