Our Place partners with Crocs on stunning yellow cookware – yes, really!

I think I’ve found my favourite and most unlikely collaboration of the year! Cookware company, Our Place has teamed up with everyone’s favourite foam footwear brand, Crocs on a limited edition cookware collection and it comes in a stunning colourway.

Butter yellow has been the colour of the year for many appliance brands, including KitchenAid’s iconic stand mixer in yellow and Russell Hobbs’ lemon kettle and toaster set . Our Place has jumped on this trend and has teamed up with an unlikely collaborator to achieve it.

When I heard that cookware was teaming up with shoes, I was initially skeptical. But I’m absolutely obsessed with the new collection from Our Place. The collection includes the Cookware Set (13 piece), Cookware Duo, Mini Cookware Duo and the Our Place x Crocs Hot Grips, all in a subtle yet striking yellow colour.

The Always Pan features in all three of the cookware options in the collection, which instantly became Our Place’s bestseller with its non-stick, ceramic material and 10-in-1 functionality. The cookware sets also include the Perfect Pot, another popular pan from Our Place, but my favourite product is the Our Place x Crocs Hot Grips.

(Image credit: Our Place)

The Our Place x Crocs Hot Grips are designed to fit to Our Place’s cookware handles so you can easily and safely take pans in and out of the oven or off the hob without risking burning, or having to use tea towels. They’re made from soft silicone for good heat protection, but it’s the charms that I love the most.

Similar to the personalised charms that you add on to Crocs shoes, the Our Place x Crocs Hot Grips come in butter yellow and feature cooking-inspired charms. This includes a cookie, egg, pancakes, pasta and even a mini Always Pan. They’re also easy to clean and are dishwasher safe.

Who knew that appliances and footwear would work so well together?! Prices on the limited edition Our Place x Crocs collection start at £35 / $55.

