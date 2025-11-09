The Ninja CRISPi is available to buy in 3 new colours – just in time for gifting season
Cherry Crush, Ginger Snap and Frosted Lilac have arrived
The Ninja CRISPi is now available in three new colours – Cherry Crush, Ginger Snap and Frosted Lilac.
Previously only sold in Cyber Space, Stone, Pink and Sage, the new shades arrive just in time for gifting season and keep the same £149.99/$179.99 price tag.
The Ninja CRISPi was already the perfect solution for air fryer obsessives who couldn’t bear to leave theirs behind. Compact and portable, it lets you enjoy quick, healthy meals pretty much anywhere – which is ideal if you’re someone who likes hot food on the go.
Now, Ninja has made its mini marvel even more irresistible by releasing it in three new shades, just in time for gifting season. Previously, the CRISPi was only available in Cyber Space, Stone, Pink and Sage, but these new additions bring a welcome pop of colour.
You can now grab it in Cherry Crush, Ginger Snap and Frosted Lilac, but if I had to pick a favourite, it’d be Ginger Snap. That warm, buttery tone is still everywhere at the moment, especially after being named as KitchenAid's Colour of the Year.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Ninja’s treated its best-sellers to a colourful makeover. The brand did the same with the Ninja CREAMi earlier this year, and even the new SLUSHi Max comes in a mix of soft pastels and two-tone designs.
You'll be glad to know that the new shades don’t change the £149.99/$179.99 price tag. However, if you’re in the US, you’ll find even more colour options available, so check out the full lineup if these don’t quite take your fancy.
