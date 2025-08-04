Ninja upgrades its Creami ice cream maker with new pastel colours – and it’s on sale!

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has upgraded its Creami, SLUSHi and Blast products with four new pastel colours. As part of the summer collection and Ninja’s summer sale, the pastel versions of the Ninja Creami are currently on sale.

Ninja has just dropped its new summer colours, and I’m seriously obsessed with them. Available for the Creami ice cream machine, the SLUSHi drinks maker, and the Blast portable blender, Ninja’s summer collection is bright and striking – plus you can get some of the new colours at a discounted price.

For a limited time, Ninja has given its Creami, SLUSHi and Blast products a striking new colour upgrade. Each appliance comes in four new colours each, so they can perfectly match your kitchen aesthetic, as well as other Ninja appliances you already have in your kitchen.

Ninja’s new colours come in matte pastel shades that are inspired by summer, as well as this year’s favourite appliance colours – pistachio, I'm looking at you.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Taking a closer look at the colours, the Ninja SLUSHi , the brands’ first slushie maker, comes in Margarita Tea Green, Frose Pink, Blueberry Tea Magenta and Strawberry Mango Orange. These shades are the brightest from the summer collection.

Next is the viral Ninja Creami which now comes in Blueberry Mint, Coffee Cream, Strawberry and Orange Mango colours, while the Ninja Blast is available in Seaglass, Lavender, Dusty Pink, Navy. Compared to the SLUSHi, these colours are slightly more subdued, and are similar to the updated shades of the Ninja Crispi which also recently got a new colour upgrade.

As part of Ninja’s summer sale , the Ninja Creami in its new colours are now up to 15% off, taking it from £199.99 down to £169.99. The Ninja summer collection is limited edition, so you’ll have to be quick if you want a discounted Ninja Creami, as well as special versions of the SLUSHi and Blast.