Cuisinart’s new ice cream maker could give the Ninja Creami a run for its money

QUICK SUMMARY Cuisinart has launched the Freeze Ease Ice Cream Maker. Priced at £149.99 / $349.99, the Cuisinart Freeze Ease Ice Cream Maker has plenty of programmes, and doesn’t require pre-freezing, thanks to its built-in compressor.

Watch out Ninja – Cuisinart has just launched its latest ice cream maker, and it could give the Ninja Creami a run for its money. The new Freeze Ease Ice Cream Maker can make ice creams, frozen yoghurt and other cold desserts in under 40 minutes with no pre-freezing required.

When the Ninja Creami launched back in 2023, it completely changed the home ice cream game. While it still required pre-freezing your ice cream or sorbet concoctions the night before, the Ninja Creami whizzed up ice cream in as little as three minutes, rather than churning for hours at a time – read our Ninja Creami review for more details.

Now, Cuisinart has addressed the first problem with its new Freeze Ease Ice Cream Maker , so you’re not having to freeze anything overnight. Instead, the Cuisinart Freeze Ease Ice Cream Maker has a built-in compressor and a self-freezing bowl so you can make ice cream, sorbet and frozen yoghurt in under 40 minutes.

Okay, so it might not be as speedy or instant as the Ninja Creami, but even TikTok’s favourite ice cream maker requires pre-freezing, so the Cuisinart Freeze Ease Ice Cream Maker is pretty impressive if you ask me – especially if you forget to pre-make your ice cream mix the night before like I tend to do.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

The Cuisinart Freeze Ease Ice Cream Maker has three pre-set programmes, and an integrated funnel where you can pour in fruits, nuts, chocolate and other mix-ins to perfectly incorporate it into your ice cream mix.

The bowl of the Cuisinart Freeze Ease Ice Cream Maker has a generous 950ml capacity, and the self-freezing capability is designed for you to make back-to-back batches. It also has a 1 hour keep cool function, simple one-touch controls, and it has a compact, attractive design that doesn’t take up much room in your kitchen or cupboards.

If you ask me, the Cuisinart Freeze Ease Ice Cream Maker is this summer’s must-have ice cream machine. It’s available to buy now for £149.99 / $349.99 at Cuisinart .