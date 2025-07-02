Cuisinart’s new ice cream maker looks (and acts) like an Aeropress

QUICK SUMMARY Cuisinart has launched the Freeze Wand, its latest ice cream maker. Priced at £99.99, the Cuisinart Freeze Wand churns your ice cream with just one push, and can make up to three ice creams at a time.

Cuisinart has just launched its latest ice cream maker that looks and acts like an Aeropress. The Cuisinart Freeze Wand is a quick and compact ice cream maker that churns ice cream and sorbets with a simple push – and it won’t break the bank, either.

Alongside Ninja, Cuisinart makes some of the best ice cream machines on the market. Another recent launch from the brand was the Cuisinart Freeze Ease which has a built-in compressor so you don’t have to pre-freeze your ice cream mix.

Now, Cuisinart has debuted its most compact ice cream maker yet, the Freeze Wand . The design of the Cuisinart Freeze Wand looks a lot like an Aeropress espresso maker, and it acts in a similar way, too. Instead of pushing down the lever to make coffee, the Cuisinart Freeze Wand requires you to press down on the wand to churn your ice cream.

The Cuisinart Freeze Wand comes with three reusable 240ml dessert pots – similar to the Ninja Creami – which you can prep and freeze ingredients in. From there, you attach the pot to the wand, choose a pre-set programme and push down on it so the die-cast blade whips up your dessert.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

The Cuisinart Freeze Wand dial controls on the top of the wand which allows you to select your dessert programme of choice. There’s five functions to play with, including ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, slushies and mix-ins, and you can completely customise your ingredients when you pre-make the mixtures.

As ice cream makers go, the Cuisinart Freeze Wand is one of the more unique designs available. While pre-freezing is still involved in the process, the biggest attraction of the Ninja Creami when it launched was how quick it whizzed up ice cream. The Cuisinart Freeze Wand is now offering the same speed and consistency, and it comes with a very attractive price tag.

The Cuisinart Freeze Wand is available now for £99.99 at Cuisinart and Amazon . As of writing, it’s not yet available in the US.