I’m a fan expert – these are 3 fan launches from 2025 worth your time and money

It’s been an exceedingly hot summer, and while I love the warmer weather, I don’t think I would have made it through without the best fan at my side – or intensely blowing cold air into my face.

Having a fan or portable air conditioner in your home is a must when the temperatures sky rocket, but with so many brands and launches popping up every year, it can be hard to determine which fan will actually keep you cool, and which is best left on the shelf.

As a fan expert and someone who tests air treatment products for a living, I’ve rounded up the three best fan launches from 2025 that are cooling, well-designed and worth the price tag.

1. MeacoFan Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator

(Image credit: Future)

Meaco really knows what it’s doing when it comes to fans and air circulators. Adding to its popular Sefte line, the MeacoFan Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator is the brand’s most portable, compact and eco-friendly model yet – and it definitely earned its five stars in my MeacoFan Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator review .

Don’t let its size fool you – the MeacoFan Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator might be small but it has 12 fan speeds on offer. Even at the height of this summer’s heatwaves, I only got up to level six and I was being absolutely battered with cold air, so the MeacoFan Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator can easily get you through record high temperatures.

The MeacoFan Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator can be used corded or cordless so you can take it with you anywhere, including indoors and outdoors. It has a clear LCD screen with touch controls, or you can use the accompanying remote which has a long-lasting, rechargeable battery.

Out of all the fan launches from 2025, the MeacoFan Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator is the one to beat.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Today's best Meaco Sefte 10 Table Air Circulator, Meaco MeacoFan Sefte 10" Pedestal Air Circulator with Storage Bag and Meaco MeacoFan Sefte 8" Portable Battery Air Circulator with Storage Bag deals No price information Check Amazon

2. Dyson Cool CF1

(Image credit: Future)

Another recognisable fan manufacturer, Dyson is most well known for its bladeless, loop-like designs, and the new Dyson Cool CF1 is no exception. The Dyson Cool CF1 is a revival of Dyson’s original bladeless fan that debuted back in 2009, but this new version has been given some serious upgrades – as you can see in my Dyson Cool CF1 review .

The Dyson Cool CF1 is incredibly lightweight and small, but it certainly packs a (cooling) punch. Dyson has kept things simple on the control panel of the Dyson Cool CF1, only featuring buttons, a screen and a remote control, so it’s kept things simple and focused on the cooling properties.

Speaking of which, the Dyson Cool CF1 has 10 fan speeds and a night mode that drops the noise down while still giving you a refreshing breeze while you sleep. It’s not cordless but it does come with a long cable that extends its range, and you can manually twist and turn the Dyson Cool CF1 to point in the direction you want.

3. Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo

(Image credit: Future)

Not one to be left out, Shark’s range of fans are truly impressive, and its portable and misting designs have surged in popularity. Building off the success of its original FlexBreeze fan that launched in 2024, Shark debuted a mini, personal version in 2025 called the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo.

Weighing just 1.77kg, the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo has five fan speeds, different breeze modes and up to 12 hours of battery life, thanks to its cordless battery. While the speeds options are less than the Meaco and Dyson, the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo comes with a handy misting feature that our reviewer, Max Slater-Robins couldn’t get enough of – which is why he gave it five stars in his Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo review .

With its 150ml water tank, the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo releases continuous and pulsed mist to help cool you down on the hottest of days. It doesn’t leave you or your furniture feeling damp, but adds extra comfort whether you’re outside or inside.

Today's best Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Misting Portable Fan deals $149.99 $99.99 View $159.99 View Low Stock $175 View Show more