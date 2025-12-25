A Year on the Wrist – the best watches we've seen in 2025, including Grand Seiko, TAG Heuer, Leica and more

The end of the year brings about a lot of tradition. The tree goes up, the decorations come out, Michael Bublé thaws out his vocal cords, and – here at T3 – I get all dewy-eyed looking back at another 365 days of stellar watch launches.

This is it, folks – a comprehensive guide to the best of the best of 2025. These are the watches which have pushed the envelope, proven a brand's mettle, or simply made enough of an impression to warrant one more shout out before the year comes to a close.

In case you'd missed it through the months, 2025 was an absolutely killer year for watch releases, with the initial not-so-short list over 60 pieces long. In order to stop this piece from extending on forever, I've implemented a one-watch-per-brand rule. Let's hop in to see what's been happening this year.

A Lange and Söhne Lange 1 Daymatic Honeygold

Lange has been on fire this year with a wide range of killer pieces. From the A Lange & Söhne Minute Repeater Perpetual released at Watches and Wonders to the more recent A Lange and Söhne Saxonia Thin Honeygold and Platinum models and the Richard Lange Jumping Seconds, everything the brand touches has turned to gold.

Still, this Honeygold Lange 1 is my top pick. It's just perfection, and stands as the perfect representation of the brand's most notable model.

Vacheron Constantin Métiers d'Art Tribute to the Quest of Time

Vacheron Constantin's birthday year has been littered with enough killer watches to fill this list all on its own. The 222 in Steel was an early highlight, but I'm equally a fan of the Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin we saw in the middle of the year.

But the highlight for me was the Vacheron Constantin Métiers d'Art Tribute to the Quest of Time, which launched to commemorate and equally impressive clock from the brand. Happy birthday, VC!

Christopher Ward C12 Loco

Christopher Ward seems to be running without brakes at the moment, simply cascading from killer launch to killer launch. We could have picked from any of about eight or nine watches this year, but the C12 Loco just takes the cake.

It marked a massive moment for the brand, including a full-on, Hollywood scale documentary.

Honorable mentions include The Twelve 660, the C1 Celestial, The Twelve 38mm, and the Christopher Ward x Studio Underd0g Alliance 02.

Grand Seiko SLGB003

Grand Seiko came out swinging at Watches and Wonders, with the new ultra-fine accuracy version of its Spring Drive movement. That's one of the most remarkable watch movements out there, and it looks killer in this model, which is going to be easier to get hold of than the pricier, limited edition one.

Casio G-Shock x Crocs

It really pains me to say it, but I really have a soft spot for the Casio G-Shock x Crocs collaboration. I'm not a fan of Crocs in any way, but these ones have a cooler look to them – somewhere between a pair of Yeezys and a pair of football boots.

Throw in that natty G-Shock and it earns a spot here – beating out collections like the Fine Metallic and the Hidden Glow Vol 2.

Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow

If you're looking for something truly exuberant, Zenith had you covered early this year with the Chronomaster Sport Rainbow. Laden with rainbow-coloured sapphires, the piece is a triumph, proving once again that the Rolex Daytona hype is almost certainly misplaced.

Jacob & Co The World is Yours Dual Time

Jacob & Co launched this Dual Time Zone model just before Watches and Wonders and it certainly turned a head or two. The design harks back to older multi-timezone models from the brand, but brings about some added refinement as one would expect of a luxurious designer in the modern age.

Dennison ALD Dual Time

During Geneva Watch Days, the arrival of the Dennison ALD Dual Time caused quite a stir. Powered by two Swiss quartz movements, the watch offers two distinct faces in one case.

That was follows up with a less showy collection shortly after, making this one watch I'm very excited to get my hands on in the new year.

Bell & Ross BR-05 36mm

For me, Bell & Ross' BR-05 36mm watch was one of the standout pieces at Watches and Wonders this year. Beautifully sized and effortlessly wearable, the piece made the brand accessible for smaller wristed folk, with a design that fused Rolex Explorer and Patek Philippe looks.

Detrash McQ

This year, Detrash branched out from its usual dive watches to offer something altogether more dressy, with the Detrash McQ The result was superb – a bang on-trend salmon dial, a slim case and some excellent new straps to boot, all for less than £500. Winner!

Ulysse Nardin Diver [Air]

The world's lightest mechanical dive watch. Need we really say more than that? Ulysse Nardin's Diver [Air] is a seriously impressive piece of kit, weighing a miniscule 52g, including the strap.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph

In the year where it returned to Formula 1 racing as the official timekeeper, TAG Heuer needed an iconic watch to match the occasion. It delivered, with the Formula 1 Solargraph arriving in Geneva to fanfare.

It's the perfect watch for TAG right now – playful, relatively affordable and packed with heritage.

Tudor Luna 1926

In a particularly quiet year for its big brother, Tudor has been anything but. All throughout 2025, we've seen killer launches like the Pelagos Ultra and the new white Ranger collection more recently.

For me, though, the 1926 Luna was the pick of the bunch – a trio of affordable moonphase-laden watches, complete with timeless styling. Neat!

Ciga Design Moon Walker

Early in 2025, I used the Ciga Design Z Series Hunter and was blown away with the quality on offer for such a reasonable price. Then, later in the year, I was met with the Moon Walker and had a similar reaction.

The baby brother to its previous GPHG-winning watch, this is a triumph, and proof that great watchmaking doesn't just hail from the usual areas it gets associated with.

Split Watches

In the Summer, a new breed of watch brand arrived in the form of Split Watches. Designed to spark a conversation around mental health, each piece funds an hour of therapy for someone in need, ensuring your wristwatch can make a real difference.

Nomos Club Sport Neomatik Worldtimer

I've long been a fan of the Nomos Club Sport Neomatik, so when the brand came back with a Worldtimer version at Watches and Wonders, I was instantly hooked. This offers unbeatable value-for-money, in a really wearable case complete with cool dial design.

Panerai Submersible Marina Militare

Panerai has had another year filled with fantastic watch releases, but this Marina Militare just about takes the crown for me. Whether you opt for the Carbotech case, the plain ol' steel version, or even the experience edition which takes you on a three-day tour with the Italian armed forces, you'll look stylish in the process.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air

Louis Vuitton has been upping its watchmaking game for a while now, and that's perhaps best represented with the Louis Vuitton Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air. A remarkable watch with a rare design, this one proves that this isn't like the fashion watches of old.

Leica ZM12

The Leica ZM12 was the perfect addition to the brand's collection for its 100th anniversary. Building on the popular bones of the Leica ZM11 but with a smaller case diameter, this piece is understated in a way that is so typical of Leica.

Blancpain Grande Double Sonnerie

A double grande sonnerie complication, which was designed in partnership with an actual, bonafide rockstar? That's exactly what Blancpain launched recently, proving that it can do a lot more than just dive watches. It's a remarkable thing, though with only two being made each year, I doubt we'll ever have a chance to see one.

Frederique Constant Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture

Perpetual calendars were the real hit of Watches and Wonders, and this Frederique Constant model really caught my eye. Showing that high-brow watchmaking can come (relatively) cheap, this piece is one which deserves more attention.

A special note here for the Frederique Constant Manchette, too. It's a classic bracelet-cum-watch design, which is just delightful – though I'm sure most gents would feel they couldn't pull it off.

Tissot PRC100

A genuinely exciting piece of tech came from the Tissot PRC100 earlier this year. This watch packs solar light-harnessing tech into the sapphire crystal, allowing for traditional dial designs unmarred by photovoltaic material.

Swan & Edgar Horizon

The Swan & Edgar Horizon marked the brand's turning point this year, where it went from making cheap watches to something of real substance. It's an excellent design, which packs in lots of exotic details to feel far more costly than it really is.

Hermés Le Temps Suspendu

At Watches and Wonders, Hermès brought a unique complication which went against the very concept of time altogether. This Cut Le Temps Suspendu model is my top pick, and it's a feature I hope manifests a little more deeply in the industry.

Benjamin James Scarifour

One of my favourite arrivals on the British watchmaking scene is this Benjamin James Watches Scarifour. Simply divine, with an elegant design, this is one of the best bargains out there right now.

Seiko 5 Sports 'The Pink Panther'

We love a Seiko collaboration, and what better franchise than The Pink Panther to pair up with? From the footprints on the dial to the 'wet paint' sign on the included NATO strap, this one is a winner – knocking the equally impressive Seiko Pepsi out of contention.

Piaget Andy Warhol Collage

As a tribute to the late Andy Warhol, this piece from Piaget is simply perfect. Elegant, avant-garde and right on-trend, complete with a collage of stones to make up the dial.

Hublot Unico Big Bang Summer 2025

If you fancy something fun and playful, the Hublot Unico Big Bang Summer 2025 model is absolutely perfect. Inspired by the Greek island of Mykonos, lashings of blue and orange make for a delightful overall package.

Omega Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite

For a watch which is all about lunar travel, it's surprising it took this long for a moonphase, meteorite model of the Omega Speedmaster to arrive. Still, there's no better place to fuse these materials.