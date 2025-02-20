New Christopher Ward The Twelve 38 is the ultimate Goldilocks watch

Quick Summary Christopher Ward just launched a new addition to its The Twelve range. That's a 38mm model, marking a perfect hybrid between the 40mm and 36mm options currently available.

If you're a fan of some of the best watches on the market, but don't have pockets the size of the Mariana Trench, there are some killer brands you should be aware of. The mid-range market has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, buoyed by the wealth of microbrands and independents offering something different.

Chief among those brands is Christopher Ward. The British brand has been around for decades, but has really caught its stride in the last few years. Now – hot on the heels of the release of its beautiful Christopher Ward C65 Dune Aeolian – there's another killer new watch from the brand.

After we were teased with it as a limited edition last year, the brand has announced the arrival of a 38mm variant of the Christopher Ward The Twelve. That sits between the regular model and the 36mm variant in the new, expanded range.

Why is that important? Well, because 38mm is probably the Goldilocks measurement for a watch like this. The nature of the integrated bracelet means that the lugs extend a little further than its measurement would suggest, which can make the 40mm version look slightly large, even on wrists which would usually be fine with a watch of that size.

Aside from the new dial diameter, the model is pretty much identical to both its bigger and littler siblings. It sits a ludicrous 9.95mm tall, meaning you'll hardly even notice it on your wrist.

Inside, things are powered by a Sellita SW200-1 movement, which offers 38 hours of power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate. It's accurate to +/- 20 seconds per day, too.

One new thing you will notice is a new colour. The Midnight Gold is a yellow-ish hue, and looks really smart – a nice change of pace from the usual suspects.

Priced from £850 / $995 on the rubber strap, this is a killer addition to the range. The Twelve is already one of the best value for money picks in the current market, and this new size should mean there really is one for every wrist.