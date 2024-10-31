A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward Bel Canto Classic – the brand's classiest watch gets a dramatic second act

I'm in a very blessed position here at T3. As the brand's chief tester of all things horological and luxurious, I spend a lot of my times ogling and testing the best watches on the market.

It may come as some surprise, then, that I've never been hands on with a Christopher Ward Bel Canto. Aside from a two minute play at the British Watchmaker's Day earlier this year, my experience of the beloved chiming timepiece has been scant.

So you can imagine just how excited I was to spend a week with the new Bel Canto Classic. Billed as the second act of the model, this feels like a refined and reworked version rather than a complete do over.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Let's dive into some specs. Broadly, the spec sheet is not too dissimilar to the original models. Users will find a 41mm case crafted from Grade 5 Titanium. That also features a 48mm lug-to-lug width, and sits 13mm tall.

Inside, the same combination of a Sellita SW200-1 movement and an FS01 module power the watch. That allows for a 4Hz beat rate, a 38-hour power reserve, and the iconic Passing Chime functionality which makes this watch so popular.

The main difference here comes on the dial. That was brushed on the first-gen, but packs in a staggering guillochè pattern here. That's paired up with Roman numerals on the sub dial, adding to the classic styling which gives this version its name.

You'll be able to snag the Bel Canto on either a Seta leather strap or the Bader bracelet. The Bel Canto Classic comes in four colours – Azzurro, Verde, Argento and Oro (that's Blue, Green, Silver and Gold, to you or I).

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What's the Christopher Ward Bel Canto Classic like to wear?

After such a long wait, I was absolutely thrilled to finally strap a Bel Canto onto my wrist. The first thing I noticed was how wearable it is. Perhaps that shouldn't be too surprising given the specs, but I had visions of something much larger – especially given the chiming works housed within the case.

Instead, I found that the Bel Canto Classic sat neatly and unobtrusively. The height is perhaps the only measurement which caused any concern – it's not a slim case, so if you're prone to catching your watch on things, you might notice that more.

It's also worth mentioning just how beautiful that dial is. A guillochè pattern is always fun to look at, but this one is especially lovely. The design of the Bel Canto – with the main dial set off centre at the top of the dial, and a minimal mechanism on show at the base – really does allow a dial like this to shine.

The chiming function works flawlessly, too. Tuned to a perfect D and with a case back designed to enhance the sonic performance, it never fails to bring a smile to my face. It's certainly not the loudest thing in the world, but you'll hear it in an office, and you'll feel it on the wrist, too.

I can't speak for the quality of the leather strap – my review unit came on the Bader bracelet – but I'm sure it would be just as lovely as you'd expect from the brand. The bracelet is really lovely, and would certainly be my pick for this model.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Christopher Ward Bel Canto Classic worth the money?

There's no denying that the Bel Canto is a pricey watch. At £3,495 / $4,225 (approx. AU$6,930) on the leather strap, or £3,745 / $4,540 (approx. AU$7,426) on the Bader bracelet, this is a once in a lifetime purchase for most people.

Still, we have to consider it within the watch market. This complication at this price is practically unheard of – it's part of the reason why the original Bel Canto was such a smash hit.

If anything, this model offers a little more value for money. Sure, the list price is higher, but the guillochè dial is worth the added expense in my book. It's a perfect match for a classy watch like this, and completes the Bel Canto in a way I never even realised it needed.