Frederique Constant Manchette is a stunning watch for those bold enough
Don't go thinking it's just for feminine wrists...
Quick Summary
Frederique Constant just launched the Manchette.
That's a retro cuff watch which you shouldn't discount unnecessarily.
I saw a lot of brilliant pieces at Watches and Wonders 2025. The annual show is home to some of the most impressive bits of horological excellence and stunning jewellery, meaning there's something awe-inspiring at every turn.
But there was one piece which really caught my eye that I wasn't able to talk about – until now. On the Frederique Constant booth was a dainty cuff watch called the Manchette. Still under strict embargo at the time, it took secret handshakes and knowing winks before we were able to pilfer one and get it on the wrist.
Truthfully, I wasn't expecting all that much. Gendered watches have almost entirely been eradicated these days, but this very definitely lies in the 'feminine' category. It's slim and dainty and looks more like a bangle than a watch from most angles.
Don't be fooled though – on the right wrist, this thing is a knockout. Don't let any dated feelings around masculinity keep it from you – the Manchette is perfectly styled and neatly arranged to offer something you certainly won't already have in the collection.
There are four dial options to choose from. The base model features a simple white dial with Roman numerals, while there are two stone dials and a diamond-encrusted backdrop sans-markers on offer too.
Personally, my favourite was actually the white. Maybe that just showcases how dull I'm getting, but the simplicity stood out, and made for a really classy piece. There are most certainly others who'll do the fancier dials justice, though.
Inside, you'll find a quartz movement powering each of these. That's rated for five years of battery life, and sits within a stainless steel case.
Prices vary from model to model, with a full price chart attached below:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
White dial
Black Onyx dial
Green Malachite dial
Diamond dial
GBP
approx. £1,090
approx. £1,595
approx. £1,595
approx. £3,600
EUR
€1,295
€1,895
€1,895
€4,295
USD
approx. $1,500
approx. $2,150
approx. $2,150
approx. $4,850
AUD
approx. $2,275
approx. $3,325
approx. $3,325
approx. $7,500
Those precious models will like be a slightly tougher sell, but I maintain that the white model offers remarkably good value in the context of the modern watch market.
If you're looking for something you don't already have, chances are this might be it. Go on, be brave – you might surprise yourself!
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
