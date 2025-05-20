Frederique Constant Manchette is a stunning watch for those bold enough

Quick Summary Frederique Constant just launched the Manchette. That's a retro cuff watch which you shouldn't discount unnecessarily.

I saw a lot of brilliant pieces at Watches and Wonders 2025. The annual show is home to some of the most impressive bits of horological excellence and stunning jewellery, meaning there's something awe-inspiring at every turn.

But there was one piece which really caught my eye that I wasn't able to talk about – until now. On the Frederique Constant booth was a dainty cuff watch called the Manchette. Still under strict embargo at the time, it took secret handshakes and knowing winks before we were able to pilfer one and get it on the wrist.

Truthfully, I wasn't expecting all that much. Gendered watches have almost entirely been eradicated these days, but this very definitely lies in the 'feminine' category. It's slim and dainty and looks more like a bangle than a watch from most angles.

Don't be fooled though – on the right wrist, this thing is a knockout. Don't let any dated feelings around masculinity keep it from you – the Manchette is perfectly styled and neatly arranged to offer something you certainly won't already have in the collection.

There are four dial options to choose from. The base model features a simple white dial with Roman numerals, while there are two stone dials and a diamond-encrusted backdrop sans-markers on offer too.

Personally, my favourite was actually the white. Maybe that just showcases how dull I'm getting, but the simplicity stood out, and made for a really classy piece. There are most certainly others who'll do the fancier dials justice, though.

Inside, you'll find a quartz movement powering each of these. That's rated for five years of battery life, and sits within a stainless steel case.

Prices vary from model to model, with a full price chart attached below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 White dial Black Onyx dial Green Malachite dial Diamond dial GBP approx. £1,090 approx. £1,595 approx. £1,595 approx. £3,600 EUR €1,295 €1,895 €1,895 €4,295 USD approx. $1,500 approx. $2,150 approx. $2,150 approx. $4,850 AUD approx. $2,275 approx. $3,325 approx. $3,325 approx. $7,500

Those precious models will like be a slightly tougher sell, but I maintain that the white model offers remarkably good value in the context of the modern watch market.

If you're looking for something you don't already have, chances are this might be it. Go on, be brave – you might surprise yourself!