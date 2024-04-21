Hands on with the Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture

When it comes to the best watches, the market is full of brands who have rich heritage and history. These names are often built on the longevity of their brands, but that doesn't always equate to ground breaking designs.

Then, there are brands like Frederique Constant. Without centuries of history to fall back on, these brands have to stand out on the merit of their work. And with the brand's focus on accessible luxury, Frederique Constant are a brand which deserve their plaudits.

At Watches and Wonders 2024, I was lucky enough to get hands on with the latest version of their Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture. That's a staggeringly beautiful dress watch with a moonphase on the 6 o'clock sub-dial.

Here, in green with a green alligator leather strap, the watch enjoys a gentle appearance. It's slightly more playful than many dress watches, retaining a stylish quality which is perfect for dressing down.

Sitting in a 40mm stainless steel case which is also just 12.4mm thick, this is really comfortable on the wrist. Its size should make it an easy pick for just about anyone.

Of course, the real star of the show is that moonphase dial at the 6 o'clock. Surrounded by a date hand, the dial itself is a work of art. It really does lend an added touch of class to the piece.

On the wrist, it's just magnificent. Every angle just oozes class, with the colour lending an extra dimension to boot. It's one of those watches which would suit a t-shirt and jeans just as well as a jacket and tie.

Priced at £3,495, this is also a great value-for-money offering. Grabbing a classy watch with a moonphase for that sort of money is good going, and should make this a top pick for those looking for a nifty dress watch with a bit of range.