A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward C12 Loco – when The Twelve and a Bel Canto love each other very much...

When you create a watch like the Christopher Ward Bel Canto, I can only assume two main feelings wash over you. First, you'll get an immense feeling of satisfaction, watching all of your hard work come to fruition. You've made one of the best watches on the market, and the public are going bananas for it.

But I imagine there's also a fear in there, too. Most notably, the overwhelming thoughts of, "what on Earth do we follow this up with?"

Well, recently, we found out. The Christopher Ward C12 Loco launched, offering an open balance design with echoes of the aforementioned Bel Canto and the ever popular Christopher Ward The Twelve.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

It wasn't a quiet launch, either. The brand created a documentary detailing the process of bringing the watch to life. If you haven't seen it already, it's well worth a watch – you'll spot CEO, Mike France, telling the team that he wants to change the name of the watch less than two months before launch, and a one-second cameo from yours truly.

Freewheelin' - A Loco Story | Christopher Ward - YouTube Watch On

With all the fanfare, it's safe to say the watch needs to be seriously good. And as I've had it on my wrist for a little while now, let's hop in and see what all the fuss is about.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Christopher Ward C12 Loco: key specs

The big, noteworthy part of the C12 Loco is the movement inside. Dubbed the CW-003, this is a magnificent feat of engineering. The team has built this calibre from the ground up, to offer something with insane specs and fantastic looks.

Check out the rear of the case and you'll find a neat stack with two mainsprings and a cog, which looks really smart. The rest of the movement is hidden beneath a crescent shape, which takes up around 1/3rd of the overall space on offer.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Turn your attention back to the dial, and you'll see the crowning glory – an open balance wheel and escapement. That oscillates as the watch turns, showcasing the very mechanical elements which excite lovers of these watches. It sits beneath a half sized dial, like we saw on the Bel Canto.

Oh, and it's not just a pretty face, either. That movement offers 144 hours of power reserve – that's six days – with a 4Hz beat rate and accuracy of -0/+7 seconds per day. Make no bones about it – that's a killer watch movement.

It's housed in a 41mm steel case, which sits 13.7mm thick. That sounds pretty chunky, but it's height is accentuated by a box crystal, so it won't feel as hefty on the wrist.

You'll find four different colour options available – Ursa Black, Pasadena Blue, Frisco Orange and Alabaster White. Each is available on a bracelet, or a rubber strap. Those can be colour matched, or you can pick from any of the four, if that's your bag.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the Christopher Ward C12 Loco like to wear?

If I'm being honest, I went into my time with the Loco already feeling quite familiar. After all, the case itself is very similar to The Twelve, and I wear one of those quite often.

Still, the real magic here is the dial. There's just so much to love – I lose hours just sat watching the balance wheel turn to-and-fro, the escapement ticking in and out of alignment. We all love the mechanical aspect of these watches, and this puts it right on a plate for you.

The rubber strap is also just divine. It's much more supple than others I've tested – even the rubber strap on the Christopher Ward The Twelve 36mm wasn't that flexible – and makes for an effortlessly comfortable wearing experience.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

I don't think there's a bad colour in the range, either. Each time I look at them, I find myself coming away with a new favourite – initially the blue, then I saw the simple beauty of the black and white, and after a week with the orange, I'm all over it. It's a good sign – often there's one standout colour for a new model.

There are, in fact, only two things I pick a gripe with. First is the lack of an automatic rotor. I know it has a 144-hour power reserve, and I know you can just wind it up, but it feels like a bit of a missed opportunity on a sporty model like this.

To a similar end, the 30m water resistance rating also feels a little peculiar. It makes use of a screw-down crown, even, so it would make much more sense to have a sportier water resistance rating. I'm not expecting a dive watch, but a more reassuring 100m might have made more sense.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Christopher Ward C12 Loco worth the money?

This section always feels a little redundant for Christopher Ward watches. The brand prides itself on producing timepieces which punch far above their weight, and as such, they're all worth the cash.

Priced on the higher side for the brand – full pricing table below – there's certainly more to be said here. For non-watch people, the prospect of spending the best part of £4,000 on a watch is either total lunacy, or a once in a lifetime milestone.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Christopher Ward C12 Loco price list Row 0 - Cell 0 C12 Loco on rubber strap C12 Loco on steel bracelet GBP £3,795 £3,995 EUR €4,950 €5,205 USD $4,595 $4,825 AUD AU$6,950 AU$7,315

But hey, no one ever said watch people are normal. Ultimately, a watch like this at this price point is a phenomenal offering and – just like with the Bel Canto before it – will almost certainly become a hit because of it. It's fully deserved, too.