A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward C12 Loco – when The Twelve and a Bel Canto love each other very much...
The Christopher Ward C12 Loco is another haute horologie knockout from the British brand
When you create a watch like the Christopher Ward Bel Canto, I can only assume two main feelings wash over you. First, you'll get an immense feeling of satisfaction, watching all of your hard work come to fruition. You've made one of the best watches on the market, and the public are going bananas for it.
But I imagine there's also a fear in there, too. Most notably, the overwhelming thoughts of, "what on Earth do we follow this up with?"
Well, recently, we found out. The Christopher Ward C12 Loco launched, offering an open balance design with echoes of the aforementioned Bel Canto and the ever popular Christopher Ward The Twelve.
It wasn't a quiet launch, either. The brand created a documentary detailing the process of bringing the watch to life. If you haven't seen it already, it's well worth a watch – you'll spot CEO, Mike France, telling the team that he wants to change the name of the watch less than two months before launch, and a one-second cameo from yours truly.
With all the fanfare, it's safe to say the watch needs to be seriously good. And as I've had it on my wrist for a little while now, let's hop in and see what all the fuss is about.
Christopher Ward C12 Loco: key specs
The big, noteworthy part of the C12 Loco is the movement inside. Dubbed the CW-003, this is a magnificent feat of engineering. The team has built this calibre from the ground up, to offer something with insane specs and fantastic looks.
Check out the rear of the case and you'll find a neat stack with two mainsprings and a cog, which looks really smart. The rest of the movement is hidden beneath a crescent shape, which takes up around 1/3rd of the overall space on offer.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Turn your attention back to the dial, and you'll see the crowning glory – an open balance wheel and escapement. That oscillates as the watch turns, showcasing the very mechanical elements which excite lovers of these watches. It sits beneath a half sized dial, like we saw on the Bel Canto.
Oh, and it's not just a pretty face, either. That movement offers 144 hours of power reserve – that's six days – with a 4Hz beat rate and accuracy of -0/+7 seconds per day. Make no bones about it – that's a killer watch movement.
It's housed in a 41mm steel case, which sits 13.7mm thick. That sounds pretty chunky, but it's height is accentuated by a box crystal, so it won't feel as hefty on the wrist.
You'll find four different colour options available – Ursa Black, Pasadena Blue, Frisco Orange and Alabaster White. Each is available on a bracelet, or a rubber strap. Those can be colour matched, or you can pick from any of the four, if that's your bag.
What is the Christopher Ward C12 Loco like to wear?
If I'm being honest, I went into my time with the Loco already feeling quite familiar. After all, the case itself is very similar to The Twelve, and I wear one of those quite often.
Still, the real magic here is the dial. There's just so much to love – I lose hours just sat watching the balance wheel turn to-and-fro, the escapement ticking in and out of alignment. We all love the mechanical aspect of these watches, and this puts it right on a plate for you.
The rubber strap is also just divine. It's much more supple than others I've tested – even the rubber strap on the Christopher Ward The Twelve 36mm wasn't that flexible – and makes for an effortlessly comfortable wearing experience.
I don't think there's a bad colour in the range, either. Each time I look at them, I find myself coming away with a new favourite – initially the blue, then I saw the simple beauty of the black and white, and after a week with the orange, I'm all over it. It's a good sign – often there's one standout colour for a new model.
There are, in fact, only two things I pick a gripe with. First is the lack of an automatic rotor. I know it has a 144-hour power reserve, and I know you can just wind it up, but it feels like a bit of a missed opportunity on a sporty model like this.
To a similar end, the 30m water resistance rating also feels a little peculiar. It makes use of a screw-down crown, even, so it would make much more sense to have a sportier water resistance rating. I'm not expecting a dive watch, but a more reassuring 100m might have made more sense.
Is the Christopher Ward C12 Loco worth the money?
This section always feels a little redundant for Christopher Ward watches. The brand prides itself on producing timepieces which punch far above their weight, and as such, they're all worth the cash.
Priced on the higher side for the brand – full pricing table below – there's certainly more to be said here. For non-watch people, the prospect of spending the best part of £4,000 on a watch is either total lunacy, or a once in a lifetime milestone.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
C12 Loco on rubber strap
C12 Loco on steel bracelet
GBP
£3,795
£3,995
EUR
€4,950
€5,205
USD
$4,595
$4,825
AUD
AU$6,950
AU$7,315
But hey, no one ever said watch people are normal. Ultimately, a watch like this at this price point is a phenomenal offering and – just like with the Bel Canto before it – will almost certainly become a hit because of it. It's fully deserved, too.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Porsche Design Chronograph 911 Spirit 70 hands-on – a rare watch with a lot under the hood
The watch is only available to those who buy the corresponding 911
-
Alpina unveils its first ever all-titanium watch
The Alpiner Extreme gets a lightweight makeover
-
Louis Vuitton’s new Tambour watches feature a Samurai and astronaut
Louis Vuitton debuts Tambour collection, and they’re the most unusual watches we’ve seen
-
"If you stand still, you get run over – especially in the middle of the road" – Christopher Ward CEO and COO talk innovation and the C12 Loco
EXCLUSIVE: T3 sits down with Christopher Ward's CEO and COO ahead of the C12 Loco launch
-
One of my favourite watches of last year just got even more delectable
The Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar is even sweeter in this rose gold case
-
New Panerai Submersible Chrono Marina Militare Experience Edition has one feature I wish more watches had
And it comes with a three-day immersive experience
-
New Christopher Ward C12 Loco marks the dawn of a new era for the brand
It features a new movement and an open balance
-
I loved the Ressence Type 7 at Watches and Wonders – but the real gem has lurked in its catalogue for six years
You've never seen a watch like this