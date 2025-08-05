What is King Seiko? Everything you need to know about Seiko's middle child

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you'll almost certainly be aware of the Seiko brand. Whether you're a fan of the Japanese outfit's bargain watches, a lover of its midrange marvels, or a fan of the luxury Grand Seiko models, there's something for everyone to love.

But did you know there's another child in the family? King Seiko is the lesser known middle child of the Seiko family – and it's making a comeback.

(Image credit: Future)

Born back in 1961, the brand's earliest models sat just below the Grand Seiko offering. That saw them use unmarked variants of the Grand Seiko movements, which offered similar specifications but without the chronometer-grade accuracy.

The brand continued operating until 1975, when it ceased to exist. But the brand was brought back to life in 2021, and it might just be the most underrated part of the brand's current collection.

Where does King Seiko sit compared to Grand Seiko?

In the modern age, the King Seiko brand operates within a similar pocket as its elder counterpart. While it won't go troubling models from the Grand Seiko line, it certainly takes some aspects of those models and brings them to a more attractive price point.

Things like the bracelet, for example, are a distinct cut above what you'd find on the regular Seiko models, and feel closer to the quality of the Grand Seiko bracelets. It's controversial to say, but I also think the finishing is quite close to that of Grand Seiko – a brand renowned the world over for that aspect of its game.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Which models are available in the King Seiko collection?

At the time of writing, there are three model families in the King Seiko collection. The KSK collection is the closest to the original design ethos from the early sixties, with a classic silhouette.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The KS1969 family – pictured for the purposes of this piece – is modelled on slightly later pieces from the brand. That features a tonneau-shaped case and a 13-link bracelet which is really comfortable.

Last – but by no means least – is the Vanac. That model was revived recently as an angular, integrated bracelet design. It caused quite a stir at launch, and is definitely the most modern model in the current collection.