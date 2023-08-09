New King Seiko is a watch inspired by the Japanese chrysanthemum flower

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Relaunched in 2020 and fitting between the Seiko and Grand Seiko brands, King Seiko has just added a new watch to its lineup, and it features a dial inspired by the chrysanthemum flower.

The chrysanthemums is recognised as one of the national flowers of Japan, representing longevity and rejuvenation. The flower was used to inspire the intricate detailing on the dial of the new King Seiko SJE095, with its fine, intersecting lines called kiku tsunagi-mon, which signify a chrysanthemum pattern that connects with itself.

As well as this watch dial, it’s a pattern that is associated with edo-kiriko glassware, a form of traditional cut glass that is a popular craftwork in Japan.

Inspired by the 1965 King Seiko KSK and its sharp, angular case, the new watch has a unisex, 38.6 mm stainless steel case with box-shaped sapphire crystal and a screw-down case back.

(Image credit: King Seiko)

Water resistant to 50 metres, the watch is powered by a Caliber 6L35 automatic movement with 26 jewels and 45 hours of power reserve, plus a date complication at the traditional three o’clock position.

The watch comes with a stainless steel bracelet and an additional grey leather strap with a pattern designed to complement the textured dial. Subtly retro in its design, the timepiece features many sharp angles, especially on the brushed lugs, faceted hands and, as with the 1960s originals, the ‘King Seiko’ shield engraved onto the case back.

Less commonplace than its mainstream Seiko and high-end Grand Seiko siblings, the Grand Seiko mechanical watch brand arrived in 1961 but disappeared soon after in 1975. The sub-brand was reintroduced at the start of this decade and now sells limited-edition timepieces that fall between the two other divisions of the Seiko family.

Limited to just 600 examples worldwide, the King Seiko SJE095 is priced at £3,000 and will be available at select Seiko Boutiques from October this year.