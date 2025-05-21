Zenith adds a retro-charmed watch with a stunning stone dial

It follows a theme from Watches and Wonders 2025

Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli
Zenith has brought its Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar to market with a new dial option.

That adds a sumptuous slab of lapis lazuli, for a luxurious blue look.

In discussions surrounding the best watches on the market, Zenith is a brand which deserves recognition. It celebrates its 160th anniversary this year, proving the longevity of the brand.

Best known for killer chronographs like the Zenith Chronomaster Sport, its El Primero movement is one of true historical significance. As the first automatic chronograph calibre, and having spent some time powering the iconic Rolex Daytona, it's one which deserves your attention.

In 2024, the brand also brought an elder design back to life – the Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar. That was one of my favourite launches in that year, and now it looks even better with a stunning lapis lazuli dial.

Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli

It comes off the back of the trio of blue pieces unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2025. Those made use of blue ceramic, and were presented within a booth which looked like a smurf's holiday home.

Specs-wise, there's not too much different to regular models. The El Primero 3610 movement can be found inside, offering a 5Hz beat rate and the brand's signature 1/10th of a second chronograph. There's even a 60 hour power reserve.

A complete calendar is also included, allowing users to read the day, date and month from the watch face. There's even a gorgeous moonphase indicator on the six o'clock sub dial, which looks especially smart against the lapis lazuli dial.

Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli

All of that sits within a 38mm stainless steel case, complete with a 46mm lug-to-lug measurement and sitting 14mm tall. That's quite a neat case size which should wear pretty well – the case height is likely impacted by the glassbox crystal, too.

Priced at €23,700 / $22,700 (approx. £19,950 / AU$42,700) this is certainly more costly than other models in the Zenith range. However, when you consider everything it offers – not least that stunning dial – it feels like a fairly good price overall.

