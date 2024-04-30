A Week on the Wrist with the Zenith Chronomaster Sport – a chronograph which the Rolex Daytona calls Sensei

While we'll all have a different idea of the best watches on the market, there are certainly models with undeniable popularity. Those are often subject to multi-year waitlists, with others even interviewing potential buyers to determine their worthiness.

At the top of that pile is unquestionably the Rolex Daytona. Once the ugly duckling of the brand's range, the Daytona has soared to popularity like never before. Today, though, I'm testing a watch with heritage that goes beyond the Daytona.

The Zenith Chronomaster Sport packs in an El Primero movement – so called because it was the first automatic chronograph movement used on a commercial wrist watch. It also has heritage with the Rolex model, having been used in the Daytona's second series.

Here, encased in its own DNA, can the Zenith live up to its own heritage? Let's dive in and take a look.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Let's kick off with some specs. The Chronomaster Sport sits in a 41mm case. My review unit is a stainless steel model – as is most of the range – though there are a handful of precious metal variants. You'll also find 100m of water resistance on offer.

The dial features a silver-tones sunray dial, with three different sub-dials of varying tones. Those overlap gently, and correspond to the three varying colours on the outer bezel.

Inside, that El Primero movement is present and correct. Here, it features a 60 hour power reserve, with a 5Hz beat rate. Quite uniquely, this watch features a 1/10th of a second chronograph. That means that the central seconds hand turns once every ten seconds when the chronograph function is engaged.

The central seconds hand for the chronograph is complemented by a 60-second counter at the 3 o'clock position, and a 60-minute counter at the 6 o'clock position. At 9 o'clock, the running seconds hand lives, also with a 60 second revolution.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the Zenith Chronomaster Sport like to wear?

On the wrist, the Chronomaster Sport is every bit as brilliant as the hype suggests. It's a magnificent looking thing, simply oozing class without feeling dated.

There's a reassuring weight to the design, which feels formidable on the wrist. Looking through the display case back shows off some of the reason why, too, with a mass of intricate parts forming one of the nicest looking movements on the market.

The overall design of this watch is gorgeous. Those conjoined sub-dials look really neat, with an appearance that is familiar without being derivative. Combine that with effortless comfort and this is a really formidable offering.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Zenith Chronomaster Sport worth the money?

My review unit is a boutique exclusive finish, so it runs a little more expensive at £11,100. The rest of the range is around £10,200 on the stainless steel bracelet.

Now of course, that's a fair old chunk of change. There's no getting around that. But it actually represents tremendous value here.

Automatic chronographs are rarely cheap, and in the current market many aren't even attainable. As a model that is absolutely gorgeous, has real heritage and is available to purchase right now, this might just be the best pick on the current market.