Cheap mattress deals 2020: the biggest discounts this May

Cheap mattress deals for 2020
Jump straight to the section you want:
Best mattress deals now in the UK
Biggest mattress deals in the US
7 of the best cheap mattresses
Or head to our cheap mattress deals pages:
Emma mattress deals
OTTY mattress deals
Simba mattress deals
Casper mattress deals
Nectar mattress deals
Eve mattress deals
Purple mattress deals
Saatva mattress deals
Not sleeping too well? It might be time to invest in a new mattress. While the best mattresses can be expensive, there are plenty of cheap mattress deals around if you know where to look. Many of the biggest brands are offering some great offers to help you save money this month. Read on for an easy-to-scan list of the best cheap mattress deals live right now, and the most exciting mattress sales to browse too.
Whether you’re looking for a memory foam mattress, pocket-sprung or hybrid mattress, bed in a box or any other type, scroll down for all the best cheap single, double and king mattresses (and more).
May mattress sales 2020: quick links
- Amazon.co.uk – browse the best mattress deals
- Amazon.com – take a look at the best cheap mattresses
- Bensons for Beds – up to 30% off in the sale
- Casper.co.uk – 20% off mattresses with discount code EGGSHAUSTED
- Dormeo.co.uk – 50% off hundreds of mattresses
- Emma UK – 40% off everything with the code EASTER40
- Emma US – 30% off sitewide with code HOP30
- Eve UK
- John Lewis – browse the best mattress offers
- Land of Beds – up to 25% off
- Leesa.co.uk – up to £250 off mattresses
- Leesa.com – 15% off in the Spring sale
- Mattressonline.co.uk – Up to 65% off
- MyNextMattress.co.uk – browse the best prices right now
- Nectar UK – 40% off mattresses, or 47% off bundles
- Nectar US– $399 of free sleep accessories with every mattress
- Otty UK – up to £560 of bundles, or £200 off the Otty mattress
- Purple mattress – free sheets + Plush pillow with select mattresses (worth up to $193)
- Silentnight.co.uk – shop today's best offers
- Simba UK – 26% off mattresses for new customers
- Very.co.uk
- Walmart – shop mattress deals
The best cheap mattress deals in the UK
We've scanned through all the best mattress sales. Here's our pick of the biggest mattress deals running right now...
Emma mattress deal! 40% off everything with the code EASTER40 | Emma.co.uk
This Emma mattress deal knocks a whopping 40% off your cart at Emma, including T3's 5* rated, award-winning Emma original mattress.
View Deal
Brook and Wilde mattresses: save 40% | code: T340 | Brook and Wilde
Brook and Wilde's luxury mattresses come in a choice of soft, medium or firm, so you can tailor yours to your preferences. We particularly liked the Brook and Wilde Lux mattress when we tested it - and you can save a massive 40% right now with our exclusive code: T340. Deal ends: unknownView Deal
Otty mattress: Get £200 off the Otty Hybrid | Save £250 on the Otty Flex | Save up to £560 with an Otty bundle
Otty is the only boxed mattress to be awarded with a prestigious NBF (National Bed Federation) Award so far. It was already one of the cheapest mattresses you can buy online, but now you can save even more money thanks to a wealth of spring mattress deals over at Otty. Deal ends: unknownView Deal
Dormeo mattress sale: up to 50% off mattresses and bedding
Dormeo has extended its biggest-ever sale, with hundreds of pounds-worth of savings on its popular mattresses, bedding, beds, mattress toppers and more. You can also get 20% off Evercomfy bedding. Deal ends: soonView Deal
Nectar memory foam mattress: £250 off and get two FREE pillows | Nectar
Nectar is offering up to a whopping £250 discount in its spring sale – and you'll get two premium Nectar pillows free (worth £70) with every mattress order too. Nectar mattresses give you perfect support in any sleeping position, and you get a whopping 365-night trial period too. Deal ends: unknownView Deal
Leesa mattress (UK): now £449 (was £650) | Leesa
Save up to £250 - Each of Leesa's mattresses, the Original and the Luxury Hybrid, have received a discount as part of the Leesa March Savings sale. The saving depends on which you choose, and the size you need – but either way, these Leesa offers are equal to the best we've seen all year. Deal ends: 25 MarchView Deal
Silentnight matresses: save up to £315 | Very
You can save up to £380 on selected Silentnight mattresses over at Very, in the retailer's spring mattress sale. There are miracoil, pocket springs and other options to choose between - it's worth a browse. Deal ends: unknownView Deal
REM-Fit mattresses: 40% off mattresses| REM-Fit
We think the REM-Fit Ortho 500 is one of the best mattresses you can buy if you have a bad back or suffer from aches and pains. Right now you can save 40% on the 500 Ortho mattress, and you can save 50% on REM-Fit's luxury pillows and mattress protector when you buy any mattress. Deal ends: unknownView Deal
Sealy mattresses: Save up to 50% | at MattressOnline.co.uk
MattressOnline.co.uk is running a mattress sale on Sealy products, with savings up to a whopping 50%. The Sealy Nostromo is one of the top mattresses named in best mattress buying guide – and it’s included in the sale. Hooray! Deal ends: unknownView Deal
Simba mattress deal: new customers: get 26% off | Simba
You can save 26% at Simba right now if you're a new customer. Our favourite Simba mattress is the mid-range Original, but the cheaper Simba Essentials is also great value (or choose the Pro for a touch of luxury). Deal ends: 22 MarchView Deal
Tweak Nrem: Save £150 with code LOVE SLEEP | Tweak
The Tweak Nrem is a fantastic hybrid mattress with a unique USP: it’s customisable. Divided into five zones – each with an interchangeable foam insert ranging between soft, medium and firm – it means you no longer have to compromise with your partner on comfort. We loved it, and you can save £150 now by using the deal code LOVESLEEP. Deal ends: unknownView Deal
Eve mattress deal: up to 30% off mattresses | Eve
Eve is knocking up to 30% off all of its different mattresses, the Premium, Premium Hybrid, Original, and Hybrid. Bargain. Deal ends: unknownView Deal
Casper mattress: save 10% on mattresses | Casper
Casper is currently giving you 10% off your mattress order. Just add the code: LIFEWELLSLEPT at checkout when you buy a mattress, and you'll get 10% off your mattress. Cheap mattress deal ends: unknown View Deal
Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress: up to 29% off | at Amazon
With a three-zoned support system and a luxury layer of high density miratex memory foam, this 18cm deep Silentnight mattress is designed to give you a brilliant night’s sleep. Not every size has a discount, but there's 29% off the single right now. Deal ends: unknownView Deal
The best cheap mattress deals in the US
Here are the biggest mattress deals running in the US...
Purple mattress: spring sale: free sleep accessories worth up to $193 | Purple
Buy any Purple mattress directly from Purple, and you'll get a free gift thrown in, worth up to $193. Gifts include sheets and Plush pillows. Choose your sheet colour and pillow type before you check out. Cheap mattress deal ends: unknownView Deal
Nectar mattress: $100 off any mattress + 2 free pillows worth $150 | Nectar
Nectar is running a Sleep Awareness deal that knocks a huge $100 off its mattresses, and throws in two free memory foam pillows (worth $150) for free. Deal ends: 17 March, 2020View Deal
Emma: 30% off sitewide with code STPADDY | Emma
You can 30% off the award-winning Emma mattress if you buy directly from Emma, thanks to this excellent Emma mattress deal. Bargain. Deal ends: 20 Feb 2020View Deal
7 of the best cheap mattresses you can buy
1. Silentnight Comfort Pocket Essentials 1000
This is the best cheap pocket sprung mattress you can buy
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Silentnight Pocket Essentials 1000 is the best cheap mattress you can buy. It’s fantastic value, giving you a luxurious 1000 Mirapocket spring system and soft knit cover for a ridiculously low price. It’s also extremely comfortable: each spring is able to pivot in its own pocket, allowing the mattress to provide better support by moulding to your body shape, and preventing motion transference – so you won’t be disturbed by a tossing and turning partner. And as you’d expect from a globally respected brand like Silentnight, it comes on a durable, hypoallergenic case. You’ll find hundreds of rave reviews for the Silentnight Pocket Essentials 1000 – and if you buy it from Silentnight direct, you’ll get a 60-night trial. We’d recommend checking Amazon first though: right now, the price has been slashed by over 30 per cent.
2. The Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam
The best cheap memory foam mattress you can buy
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Can a memory foam mattress this cheap be worth buying? We think so. With a Which? Best Buy award and hundreds of happy reviews online, the Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam mattress does a great job of helping your body keep a natural position. A 3cm responsive memory foam layer provides body-moulding comfort and support, while alleviating pressure across your shoulders, hips and lower back. It's also anti-allergy, and although it might smell a bit when you first open it, that’s normal – it’s just the fresh foam, and will disappear after a few days. This mattress isn’t as thick as the pocket sprung option at number one in this list, but like Pocket Essentials model, it’s been designed to reduce motion transfer, so you won’t be bothered by a partner tossing and turning. This is a fantastic budget mattress, and one of the best cheap memory foam mattresses you can buy.
3. Happy Beds Bamboo Vitality 2000 Pocket Sprung, Memory and Reflex Foam Mattress
The best cheap hybrid mattress - and a double is less than £300
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you can increase your budget a little, this cheap hybrid mattress from Happy Beds is outrageously good value. The Bamboo Vitality boasts a luxurious 2000 pocket springs to support you, plus 5cm of body contouring memory foam and another 5xcm of reflex foam. It’s non-flip, with hand-stitched borders and side air vents for breathability, and has received rave reviews on Amazon – where the Bamboo Vitality is on sale for almost half its RRP, coming it at £234.99 for a single, £289.99 for a double and £329.99 for a king. Bargain.
4. Ikea Morgedal
This award-winning budget foam mattress offers great value for money
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Ikea Morgedal is a thick foam mattress in a polyester wrapping. Don’t expect lots of high-tech layers or cutting edge tech: this brilliant budget mattress is exactly what you’d expect from a big lump of foam: comfortable and fairly immune to the movements of your partner. it comes with a 90-day trial period, and it's won a Best Buy award from Which? as well, so you know you’re in good hands despite its distinct lack of bells and whistles.
5. Happy Beds Signature Platinum 2000 Pocket Sprung Orthopaedic Mattress
If you can stretch your budget a little, this cracking pocket sprung mattress is an absolute bargain
Specifications
Reasons to buy
The Happy Beds Signature Platinum 2000 Pocket Sprung Orthopaedic Mattress has dropped in price since its release. Thanks to a mattress sale at Happy Beds itself (which is currently offering almost 50 per cent off its RRP), as well as sales at retailers like Amazon (which is showing similar prices), this popular pocket spring mattress is astoundingly cheap compared to rival mattresses. For a bit more money, you get twice as many pocket springs as the Silentnight Pocket Essentials 1000 - our best cheap mattress – which means even more support, and a level of luxury that’s unusual for a budget mattress.
6. Nytex 7 Zone Memory Foam Mattress
A great low-budget memory foam mattress with a 60-night trial
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Nytex 7 Zone Memory Foam Mattress is a fantastic cheap foam mattress - and it comes with a free 60-night trial, so you can really test whether it’s right for you. It’s 2cm thicker than the Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam mattress at number two on this list, and Nytex says it features the same 50KG/m3 memory foam as that used in many premium brand mattresses too. Certainly it’s received a host of glowing reviews online. If you’re in the market for a cheap memory foam mattress and want an alternative to the Silentnight above, this one is worth a look.
7. Happy Beds Super Orthopaedic Open Coil Spring
Another budget-friendly mattress in our list
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
As a rule, we don’t normally recommend open coil mattresses because they tend to give a less good night’s sleep. Happy Beds’ Super Orthopaedic Open Coil Spring mattress is the exception to the rule though, with almost 1,000 great reviews on Amazon. A thick layer of sturdy reflex foam sits on a strong network of traditional open coil springs, providing a firm level of support that Happy Beds says is “perfect for those seeking orthopaedic assistance”. We’re can’t guarantee this aspect – but at around £150 for a double on Amazon at the moment, this is easily one of the best cheap mattresses you can buy.