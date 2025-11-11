3 tried and tested Black Friday mattress deals LIVE – big price cuts from Emma, OTTY, Eve and more

Looking for a cheap Black Friday mattress deal? Then, you’ve come to the right place as I’ll be reporting live on the best Black Friday mattress deals in the UK and US.

Black Friday doesn’t officially take place until 28th November, but many of the best mattress brands and retailers have dropped their deals early. Mattresses aren’t a cheap purchase by any means, but with a Black Friday discount, you can save hundreds on a new mattress, duvet, pillow and other sleep accessories.

As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve tested many mattresses over the years, and know how to sniff out a good deal. While I’ll be reporting live on the best mattress deals until Cyber Monday, I’ve also listed our top three tried and tested mattresses below, all of which have cheap offers right now.

To help you find the best deals on mattresses for 2025, keep this page bookmarked for cheap mattress deals from Emma, OTTY, Eve, Nectar, Simba and more.

Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress: get 30% off: at Emma UK Get 30% off the Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress in all sizes in Emma's Black Friday sale. This hybrid mattress is made of luxury foam and springs that support the body and offer great temperature regulation. Single: was £669, now £468.30 at Emma Double: was £999, now £699.30 at Emma King: was £1,279, now £895.30 at Emma Super King: was £1,669, now £1,168.30 at Emma Read our full Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress review.

OTTY Hybrid mattress: up to 25% off: at OTTY OTTY's Hybrid mattress is now 25% off for Black Friday. In OTTY's Black Friday sale, you can choose between a discount or two free Deluxe Pure Pillows to complete your sleep set-up. Single: was £499.99, now £424.99 at OTTY Double: was £674.99, now £573.74 at OTTY King: was £749.99, now £637.49 at OTTY Super King: was £849.99, now £722.49 at OTTY Read our full OTTY Hybrid mattress review.