Live

3 tried and tested Black Friday mattress deals LIVE – big price cuts from Emma, OTTY, Eve and more

Save hundreds on a new sleep set-up with these Black Friday mattress deals

Bethan Morgan's avatar
By
published
in Deals

Looking for a cheap Black Friday mattress deal? Then, you’ve come to the right place as I’ll be reporting live on the best Black Friday mattress deals in the UK and US.

Black Friday doesn’t officially take place until 28th November, but many of the best mattress brands and retailers have dropped their deals early. Mattresses aren’t a cheap purchase by any means, but with a Black Friday discount, you can save hundreds on a new mattress, duvet, pillow and other sleep accessories.

As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve tested many mattresses over the years, and know how to sniff out a good deal. While I’ll be reporting live on the best mattress deals until Cyber Monday, I’ve also listed our top three tried and tested mattresses below, all of which have cheap offers right now.

Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress: get 30% off
Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress: get 30% off: at Emma UK

Get 30% off the Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress in all sizes in Emma’s Black Friday sale. This hybrid mattress is made of luxury foam and springs that support the body and offer great temperature regulation.

<p><strong>Single: was £669, now £468.30 at Emma<p><strong>Double: was £999, now £699.30 at Emma<p><strong>King: was £1,279, now £895.30 at Emma<p><strong>Super King: was £1,669, now £1,168.30 at Emma<p>Read our full <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/emma-zero-gravity-mattress" target="_blank"><u>Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress review.
View Deal
OTTY Hybrid mattress: up to 25% off
OTTY Hybrid mattress: up to 25% off: at OTTY

OTTY’s Hybrid mattress is now 25% off for Black Friday. In OTTY’s Black Friday sale, you can choose between a discount or two free Deluxe Pure Pillows to complete your sleep set-up.

<p><strong>Single: was £499.99, now £424.99 at OTTY<p><strong>Double: was £674.99, now £573.74 at OTTY<p><strong>King: was £749.99, now £637.49 at OTTY<p><strong>Super King: was £849.99, now £722.49 at OTTY<p>Read our full <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/otty-hybrid-mattress-review" target="_blank"><u>OTTY Hybrid mattress review.
View Deal
Eve Wunderflip Ultimate Hybrid mattress: half price
Eve Wunderflip Ultimate Hybrid mattress: half price : at eve sleep

Eve has the best deals for Black Friday, including 50% off the Eve Wunderflip Ultimate Hybrid mattress. This adaptable mattress can be flipped so you can enjoy a firmer or softer side to sleep on.

<p><strong>Double: was £1,199, now £599 at Eve<p><strong>King: was £1,299, now £649 at Eve<p><strong>Super King: was £1,449, now £724 at Eve<p>Read our full <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/eve-wunderflip-premium-hybrid-mattress" target="_blank"><u>Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid mattress review.
View Deal

LIVE: Latest Updates

Refresh