Best Black Friday retro gaming deals LIVE – handhelds, consoles, arcade machines and more

The retro gaming scene has grown immeasurably over the last few years, with a thriving community of fans looking for the best ways to play classic games. And one of the best times to explore the consoles, handhelds and other devices to do just that is during the Black Friday sales.

That's because retro gaming products can often be found with huge discounts – up to and throughout Black Friday itself. That includes both sides of the pond, with great deals in the UK and US.

As a retro games fan and collector myself, I'm constantly scouring the best sites to find the hottest deals, especially during the Black Friday period, and I'll be sharing my favourites right here.

This list will be updated over the coming weeks too, so come back often to find the best retro gaming bargains for all budgets.

Best places to find retro gaming deals

AliExpress : if you're after the best handhelds and don't mind waiting for shipping, this is the world's biggest retro marketplace

if you're after the best handhelds and don't mind waiting for shipping, this is the world's biggest retro marketplace Amazon UK and Amazon US : Amazon always has some amazing retro games deals available with same or next-day delivery

and : Amazon always has some amazing retro games deals available with same or next-day delivery Very : check out Very in the UK for deals on retro consoles and more

check out Very in the UK for deals on retro consoles and more Best Buy: US gamers should take a look to see what Best Buy has to offer

5 best retro gaming deals Black Friday 2025

UK & US deal Save 46% TrimUI Brick Hammer: was £117.19 now £63.19 at AliExpress Read more Read less ▼ The TrimUI Brick Hammer is one of the best, affordable handhelds around – with emulation up to PlayStation One. Its CNC milled aluminium shell makes it feel much more premium than its price point – just enter the code GB1459 at checkout for an extra £9 off. US gamers will see their pricing through the same link.

UK deal Save 22% Atari 2600+: was £99.99 now £78.24 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Modelled on the console that effectively started it all, the Atari 2600+ not only plays reissued cartridges, it's compatible with the original games and controllers. It's a true slice of history.

UK deal Save 13% R36S Retro Handheld: was £32.99 now £28.59 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The R36S is a great, entry-level gaming handheld that can run retro classics through emulation. It comes with a 64GB microSD card featuring more than 10,000 games preinstalled.

US deal Save 17% My Arcade Ms Pac-Man Joystick Player: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Featuring the sequel to arguably the most famous arcade game of all time, this small form factor mini arcade is ideal for young and old to get into retro gaming.