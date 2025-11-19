Live
Best Black Friday retro gaming deals LIVE – handhelds, consoles, arcade machines and more
As a retro gaming fan, I'm constantly scouring the Black Friday deals to find the biggest discounts – here are the best so far
The retro gaming scene has grown immeasurably over the last few years, with a thriving community of fans looking for the best ways to play classic games. And one of the best times to explore the consoles, handhelds and other devices to do just that is during the Black Friday sales.
That's because retro gaming products can often be found with huge discounts – up to and throughout Black Friday itself. That includes both sides of the pond, with great deals in the UK and US.
As a retro games fan and collector myself, I'm constantly scouring the best sites to find the hottest deals, especially during the Black Friday period, and I'll be sharing my favourites right here.
This list will be updated over the coming weeks too, so come back often to find the best retro gaming bargains for all budgets.
Best places to find retro gaming deals
- AliExpress: if you're after the best handhelds and don't mind waiting for shipping, this is the world's biggest retro marketplace
- Amazon UK and Amazon US: Amazon always has some amazing retro games deals available with same or next-day delivery
- Very: check out Very in the UK for deals on retro consoles and more
- Best Buy: US gamers should take a look to see what Best Buy has to offer
5 best retro gaming deals Black Friday 2025
The TrimUI Brick Hammer is one of the best, affordable handhelds around – with emulation up to PlayStation One. Its CNC milled aluminium shell makes it feel much more premium than its price point – just enter the code GB1459 at checkout for an extra £9 off. US gamers will see their pricing through the same link.
Modelled on the console that effectively started it all, the Atari 2600+ not only plays reissued cartridges, it's compatible with the original games and controllers. It's a true slice of history.
The R36S is a great, entry-level gaming handheld that can run retro classics through emulation. It comes with a 64GB microSD card featuring more than 10,000 games preinstalled.
Featuring the sequel to arguably the most famous arcade game of all time, this small form factor mini arcade is ideal for young and old to get into retro gaming.
A faithful recreation of the 1980s British computer, The Spectrum comes with HDMI out and 48 games preinstalled, but retains the infamous rubber keyboard and Basic programming language we all remember.
LIVE: Latest Updates
The Games of a Lifetime
Julian Rignall is one of the godfathers of British games journalism, having edited and launched numerous magazines in the 80s and 90s – including Zzap!64 and Computer and Video Games (the latter of which I also wrote for at one point). So his beautifully presented book on the history of games is well worth a look.
The Games of a Lifetime has a great deal on at Amazon UK at the minute, so you can even check it out for less than the RRP. It's just £27.59 right now.