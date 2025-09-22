I'm a retro gaming expert – here are the 3 best handhelds I currently own, for every budget

It's bonkers to think about, but I've been writing about video games for the best part of 40 years – playing them even longer.

And having edited or written for the likes of Your Commodore, Amstrad Computer User and Computer and Video Games, and presented on shows like GamesMaster and Games World in the 90s, it's fair to say I've played my fair share of classics.

That passion has always remained. So, it's perhaps obvious to say that I'm now a retro gaming enthusiast. I own scores of consoles and handhelds – modern and old. But even if you are new to the scene, there's a real buzz in being able to play thousands of retro gems on a modern device.

That's why I've picked three favourites from my own collection for you to check out. They range in price and capabilities, so there's something for everyone.

1. HyperMegaTech! Neo Geo Super Pocket

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

HyperMegaTech! Neo Geo Super Pocket: £60.04 at Amazon Usually just under £50, this model is so popular that it's sold out in plenty of places. However, Amazon does have some stock listed at a slightly inflated price. Alternatively, you can find some of the other versions – including the latest Data East edition – for cheaper.

If you are a casual gamer who just wants to experience some of the best fighting and shoot-em-up titles of yesteryear, you can't go far wrong with the Neo Geo Super Pocket or any of the other models in the range.

Unlike most retro gaming handhelds, there's no setting up process to be done – it's ready to go from the box. You get 14 pre-loaded games originally released in arcades and for the super expensive Neo Geo console in the 90s, including superstars like Metal Slug X, Fatal Fury Special, and Samurai Shodown II.

They play on its 4:3 2.8-inch 320 x 240 IPS display and you can even add screen effects to make the games play with pixel perfect scaling and/or with scanlines shaders to replicate CRTs from back in the day.

Also, as this is a product from the same team as Evercade, all Evercade cartridges work with the Super Pocket too. That means you can add extra games whenever you fancy, by plugging in cartridges in the rear.

I've always found the range to be superb as Christmas presents, especially at the sub-£50 price point, and to get a quick retro fix on my travels.

2. TrimUI Brick Hammer

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

TrimUI Brick Hammer: was £109.10 now £68.68 at AliExpress The Brick Hammer is already a bargain at its original price of $129, but you can get that down almost to half price when shopping around on AliExpress. Delivery might take a while, but unless you are in the US you shouldn't be stung by additional fees.

If you want to step up your retro gaming a touch, you probably want to consider a Linux-based handheld. There are literally 100s on the market to choose from, but my current favourite is the TrimUI Brick Hammer.

It's essentially a step-up model to the TrimUI Brick (which I also own), with a metal casing rather than plastic. There's little else that's different, so you might want to consider the other version if you want to save a bob or two, but the Brick Hammer feels so good in the hand, and much more premium.

It's a relatively small handheld in comparison with many vertical rivals, coming with a 4:3 3.2-inch IPS display, but it's the resolution of 1024 x 768 that does it for me. You can barely see the pixels and everything looks super sharp.

The console runs on the Allwinner A133P chip, which is capable of emulating just about every retro machine up to the original PlayStation, and while it doesn't have much storage (just 8GB), you can add a microSD card containing game ROMs and an alternative operating system.

While TrimUI's preinstalled software is fine, I run Knulli on mine and it's a super experience, allowing you to change the UI and scrape box art to make the menus look much better. It also provides all the emulators you'll ever need.

Indeed, the TrimUI Brick Hammer is my latest go-to for portable gaming emulation, especially Game Boy Advance, and it pretty much goes everywhere with me.

3. Ayaneo Pocket Evo

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Ayaneo Pocket Evo: was £569.16 now £483.79 at AliExpress This Android gaming powerhouse is not an inconsiderable purchase, but you can find it cheaper on AliExpress – generally with free shipping and in multiple RAM and storage options. Note though, you may face a mighty tariff bill if ordering from the US.

If you've got the budget and want the very best retro games handheld today, you absolutely must consider the Ayaneo Pocket Evo. Running on Android 13 and sporting the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chip, it is a powerhouse of a machine, albeit with a price to match.

It can play just about everything you wish to throw at it, including many Nintendo Switch games, and its 16:9 7-inch 1080p OLED display is something quite special – including a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and HDR.

There are Hall effect thumbsticks and triggers for precise gaming, and a cooling fan that works so well you can bump the performance levels right up without too much noise or overheating.

It feels premium and beautiful to hold too, and while I'm not that big a fan of the current AyaSpace user interface, there are plenty of Android launchers to download to make it an extra special experience – such as ES-DE.

One word of warning, you will need to spend a considerable amount of time configuring the Pocket Evo (or any other Android handheld) to be able to play retro games. Most of the emulators will need to be downloaded from the Play Store and tweaked, while some require sideloading, but once set up there is little better.

I have an Odin 2 Portal as well, which is a very similar device, but the more premium feel of the Pocket Evo just shades it.

One thing to note is that if the price is a little too spicy for you, Ayaneo has just opened pre-orders on a follow-up Android device under its new sub-brand Konkr. The display is a touch smaller, at 6-inches, and only LCD but the Pocket Fit starts at just £177 and with a similar form factor. That's worth considering too.