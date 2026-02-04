Xbox Next could "launch in 2027": AMD reveals potential release plans for the next-gen Xbox

Quick Summary AMD's CEO claims the next Xbox console is on track for a 2027 release. That would likely give it a year-long headstart over a potential PS6 launch.

We recently brought you news that Xbox might gain the upper hand with the next-generation of consoles – when it comes to release dates, at least. Analysts suggest the PS6 is still years away, while common thought is that the Xbox Next (or whatever it turns out to be called) could arrive as soon as next year.

Now there's further evidence to support that theory, with one of Xbox's close hardware partners seemingly spilling the beans. It looks like Microsoft plans to release a premium Xbox Series X replacement in 2027.

That comes from the CEO of AMD – the manufacturer providing custom chips for the future console.

During a company earnings call yesterday, Lisa Su mentioned "Microsoft's next-gen Xbox" and revealed that the project is at an advanced stage.

"Development of Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox, featuring an AMD semi-custom SoC, is progressing well to support a launch in 2027," she said (via The Verge).

That's no guarantee that it'll hit that target, or that AMD knows Microsoft's full launch plans, but considering it's supplying the core hardware for the machine, she'd have a better understanding of the process than most.

If true, as we've also said recently, this could mean the next Xbox arrives before the PlayStation 6. Current expectation is that Sony will continue to improve its PS5 Pro before replacing it with a new generation.

That could mean the Xbox Next has at least a year gap before its traditional rival arrives – something that hasn't happened since the launch of the Xbox 360, which preceded the PS3 by just under 12 months.

It's worth noting that the Xbox 360 won that particular generation in terms of hardware sales, whereas Sony has dominated ever since.

It must also not be forgotten that a new Xbox will have another rival, which is releasing later this year. Like the proposed Xbox, Valve's Steam Machine is a PC-based home console and could become a serious competitor in its own right.

Exciting times, for sure.