Sony's PS6 could be latest victim of RAM shortages – delayed until 2029, say sources
First Steam Machine, now the PlayStation 6
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Quick Summary
Sony is considering a lengthy delay for its next games console, the PS6.
Sources familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg that RAMageddon is to blame.
The global RAM and storage shortages might have claimed another victim. It is claimed that we might not see a next-gen console from Sony until 2029.
Sources say that because of the issue the company is considering "pushing back the debut" of the PlayStation 6 to "2028 or even 2029". That would potentially leave the PS5 Pro as its main machine for more than three years.
Not that the PS5 Pro is bad – we've only just scratched the surface of its capabilities so far, and Sony will soon push a major firmware update that could make games run even better. But considering Xbox is still expected to release its next console in 2027, it may end up with a major advantage.
The reported delay comes from Bloomberg (via VGC). It claims that the price of 16GB of DDR RAM has rising by 515% in just a few months. Whule 512GB of NAND storage is now 479% more expensive.
Having had to buy 16GB of DDR5 RAM recently, it's something I know all too well.
Nintendo affected by RAMageddon too
Bloomberg also states that Nintendo could raise the price of the Switch 2 at some point this year – once it's existing stock has run out.
And Valve is thought to have delayed the Steam Machine – which was originally expected to release later this year. Considering it was originally announced as offering an affordable, console-like experience, component pricing may have scuppered many of the plans for now.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Of course, RAMageddon – as it's being called – may end up changing Microsoft's scheduled for its next Xbox too, mitigating the absence of the PS6. Either that or its more premium, PC-like device will come with a premium, PC-like price. And that could put it out of reach for many gamers.
Whatever the outcome, at least your existing Xbox Series X/S, PS5 or PS5 Pro have a fair bit of life left in them yet.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.