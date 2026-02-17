Sony's PS6 could be latest victim of RAM shortages – delayed until 2029, say sources

Quick Summary Sony is considering a lengthy delay for its next games console, the PS6. Sources familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg that RAMageddon is to blame.

The global RAM and storage shortages might have claimed another victim. It is claimed that we might not see a next-gen console from Sony until 2029.

Sources say that because of the issue the company is considering "pushing back the debut" of the PlayStation 6 to "2028 or even 2029". That would potentially leave the PS5 Pro as its main machine for more than three years.

Not that the PS5 Pro is bad – we've only just scratched the surface of its capabilities so far, and Sony will soon push a major firmware update that could make games run even better. But considering Xbox is still expected to release its next console in 2027, it may end up with a major advantage.

The reported delay comes from Bloomberg (via VGC). It claims that the price of 16GB of DDR RAM has rising by 515% in just a few months. Whule 512GB of NAND storage is now 479% more expensive.

Having had to buy 16GB of DDR5 RAM recently, it's something I know all too well.

Nintendo affected by RAMageddon too

Bloomberg also states that Nintendo could raise the price of the Switch 2 at some point this year – once it's existing stock has run out.

And Valve is thought to have delayed the Steam Machine – which was originally expected to release later this year. Considering it was originally announced as offering an affordable, console-like experience, component pricing may have scuppered many of the plans for now.

Of course, RAMageddon – as it's being called – may end up changing Microsoft's scheduled for its next Xbox too, mitigating the absence of the PS6. Either that or its more premium, PC-like device will come with a premium, PC-like price. And that could put it out of reach for many gamers.

Whatever the outcome, at least your existing Xbox Series X/S, PS5 or PS5 Pro have a fair bit of life left in them yet.