Your PS5 Pro is finally getting the upgrade it deserves – and it could be available within weeks

Quick Summary Sony will reportedly update PS5 Pro consoles with new capabilities in the next few weeks, with the long awaited PSSR improvements said to be coming before the end of March. PSSR 2.0 should offer more stable upscaling for developers to offer in their games.

When the PS5 Pro released just over a year ago, I wrote in my review that it had "more potential than is immediately apparent", but in all honesty, it's not really lived up to its promise – not yet, at least.

There are a few titles that run significantly better on the enhanced hardware, such as Assassin's Creed Shadows and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but there's hardly been the flood we originally hoped for. And too few to justify the extra expense over a standard PS5.

But that could soon all change. We reported last March that an upgrade was coming to PS5 Pro to improve the console further, with Sony having confirmed a continued partnership with AMD.

Lead system architect, Mark Cerny, said at the time that the company's target for 2026 was to "have something very similar to [AMD's] FSR 4's upscaler available on PS5 Pro". That would replace PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution), which has proved hit and miss at times.

Now it seems the new upscaling tech is almost ready for public consumption, with a release date of this March being touted.

According to Japanese PlayStation expert @Gust-FAN (via NotebookCheck) PSSR 2.0 is due before the end of March – it could even arrive sooner.

They also say that image quality and performance will be improved by the update, while games "capped at 70-80 fps" will be boosted too.

What is PSSR and what does it do in the PS5 Pro?

PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution is an upscaling technology that enables developers to run games at a higher resolution without impacting frame rates. It can boost graphics running in lower resolutions up to 4K, to make them look much better during play.

However, some games using PSSR have exhibited strange artefacts and shimmering. So while the technology has improved the overall presentation, it as sometimes come at a cost.

AMD's FSR 4 – much like recent versions of Nvidia's DLSS – is a similar tech but more effective. It uses more mature algorithms to perfect the automatic upscaling process, which results in better performance – even when running at super high frame rates, such as 120 fps.

PSSR 2.0 is based on those algorithms, which will hopefully encourage more developers to use it as a graphics option for PS5 Pro versions of their games.

We will hopefully find out more in the coming weeks.