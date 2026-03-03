New MacBook Pro models are the most powerful Apple has ever made – with M5 Pro and M5 Max
Apple unleashes a couple of beasts
Quick Summary
Apple has announced the latest Pro models in its MacBook family, with the M5 Pro and M5 Max variants being its fastest and most powerful yet.
Starting at $2,199 / £2,199 they will be available to pre-order from 4 March 2026.
As previously rumoured, Apple has announced two upgraded MacBook Pro models featuring its latest high-end silicon – the M5 Pro and M5 Max.
Available in 14- and 16-inch sizes, the new variants are available alongside the existing MacBook Pro M5, but with greater speeds and processing grunt, as well as faster SSD performance and larger storage.
The new MacBook Pro M5 Pro starts with 1TB of storage and 24GB of RAM. You also get a 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU for the starting price of $2,199 / £2,199 for the 14-inch version.
That can be upgraded up to 4TB of storage, an 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, and a Nano-texture display, plus up to 64GB of RAM to really max out the specifications. The 16-inch MacBook Pro M5 Pro starts with the 18-core, 20-core GPU and costs from $2,699 / £2,699.
The MacBook Pro M5 Max is at the pinnacle of Apple's laptop lineup. It starts with a 2TB SSD and 36GB of RAM. Its system-on-chip sports an 18-core CPU and a 32-core GPU, with a starting price of $3,599 / £3,599 for the 14-inch model.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro M5 Max starts at $3,899 / £3,899.
You can spec either up to a mammoth 8TB of storage, 128GB of RAM, and an 18-core CPU with 40-core GPU.
Both of the new MacBook Pro models are designed for serious work and creativity, with what Apple claims to be the "world's fastest" CPU core at their heart. On the M4 Pro, AI image generation is said to be up to 3.7x faster than on an equivalent M4 Pro.
There are similar performance boosts when it comes to LLM prompt processing, while 3D rendering is said to be up to 1.4x faster.
Gaming is also claimed to benefit, with titles like Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition running up to 1.6x faster.
The M5 Max takes those numbers further, with AI image generation said to be up to 3.8x faster even when compared with a MacBook Pro sporting the M4 Max chhipset.
All the new models will be available to pre-order from tomorrow, 4 March.
