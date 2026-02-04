New MacBooks imminent, but if you want something truly different you might want to wait

Quick Summary It's claimed that we'll see M5 Pro and M5 Max versions of the MacBook Pro in the next month. The design will remain the same though, it's said, with the all-new MacBook Pro with additional features not expected until later this year.

Of all the products Apple offers, the MacBook has the simplest choice when it comes to range. There are just two options: the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro.

Sure, there are different processors, memory options and storage to choose from, but the models themselves are easier to pick between than iPhone, iPad and even Apple Watch.

At the moment, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro both run on the M5 processor. You can also opt for the MacBook Pro with the M4 Pro or M4 Max processors, if you’re looking for more power than the M5 delivers, but you'd be better to wait as the latest report suggests the M5 Pro and M5 Max versions are imminent.

However, if you really want something different, such as a rumoured OLED display and other interesting new features, you might have to wait even longer.

What else is expected for the MacBook Pro this year?

According to 9to5Mac, the new versions of the MacBook Pro should be arriving “sometime this month” and are rumoured to offer “astounding” scores on Geekbench. They should also come with more flexibility when it comes to CPU and GPU options.

But the design is expected to stay the same. The arrival of the MacBook Pro on M5 Pro and M5 Max is thought to just offer an internal boost rather than a design overhaul.

It's take longer to see a complete design change, with reports suggesting it will be slimmer and move from an IPS LCD display to OLED. And that's now said to arrive in the last quarter of 2026.

There have also been some reports to suggest that a touchscreen might be on the cards for the evolved MacBook Pro, which would be a first for Apple’s laptops, while others suggest there will be a punch hole for the FaceTime camera, replacing the existing notch.

For now, if you’re good with the current design, it looks like some more powerful MacBook Pro models could be announced shortly. But those wanting something a touch different, might have to wait longer.