New MacBook Pro models "imminent", says Apple expert – get a major bump in performance

We've been waiting a long time for further updates to the MacBook Pro line-up, but a fresh report suggest that a launch is "imminent". That's great news for those who've been patiently waiting for Apple's M5 range of chips to appear in more devices.

The news comes from the popular Apple insider, Mark Gurman, who said, "All signs point to an imminent launch of next-generation MacBook Pros that retain the current form factor, but deliver faster chips."

He goes into more detail, though, suggesting that the two devices – 14-inch and 16-inch variants, presumably – are set to launch as part of the MacOS 26.3 software cycle. That runs from February into March, so within the next few weeks seems like a plausible window.

The likelihood of that rumour proving true is strengthened by the fact that inventory of the existing range appears to be dwindling. Gurman notes that the official Apple site is showing a lead time which extends for several weeks, which notoriously happens around the launch of a new product.

It comes months after the first 14-inch MacBook Pro model with an M5 chip was launched. That model arrived in October, and was expected to pave the way for these releases, which are expected to be higher-end models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

Still, it's not the biggest rumoured upgrade for the range. All signs point to the next generation being more of a landmark change, with the M6 Max and M6 Pro chipped models said to feature an all new design, complete with an OLED touchscreen panel.

With that in mind, many may be inclined to wait a little longer before upgrading their devices, in order to get the latest and greatest tech. That certainly seems like a decent plan if your current setup can hang on for another year or so, though of course there's no guarantee that the rumours we've heard about that model will prove true.

