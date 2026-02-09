New MacBook Pro models with supercharged CPUs could arrive in just three weeks

Quick Summary Apple's MacBook Pro launch has been given a date. And while it's later than first anticipated, it seems we're just a few weeks away.

Over the past few weeks, rumours and information surrounding the upcoming MacBook Pro launch have been getting hotter and hotter. The models – which will come as a successor to the earlier M5 MacBook Pro launched in October – looks set to embody the Pro moniker even more.

These devices are expected to arrive in both 14-inch and 16-inch variants, complete with new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Those should build on the hardware of earlier versions, to offer a more compelling package for power users.

In the latest iteration of his Power On newsletter, notorious Apple insider, Mark Gurman, suggested that models in question are currently slated to launch in the first week of March. And given what we know about Apple – the brand likes to launch devices on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, traditionally – that give us a pretty neat three day window from March 2nd to March 4th.

While it's definitely later than earlier estimates, it does give us a pretty set timeline for the launch from here on out.

(Image credit: Apple)

It's not the only new product we're expecting from the brand. Gurman's report also firmed up the details for a few others, including an M5 MacBook Air, as well as a new Studio Display, complete with higher refresh rates and HDR support, if rumours are to be believed.

There's also said to be a more affordable MacBook model coming in the first half of 2026, powered by the chip from an iPhone 16 Pro. And later on, we should see a new Mac Mini, complete with the new M5 chips.

For fans of the MacBook Pro, there's an even more exciting arrival on the horizon in 2027, with a significant redesign said to be on the cards. That's rumoured to include a touchscreen OLED panel, a thinner design and the follow-up M6 chips.

