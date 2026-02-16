MacBook's return could be far more fun than before – more colourful, too

Quick Summary Apple will reportedly launch a cheaper MacBook in a range of unique colour options. The return of the entry-level MacBook could even arrive as soon as March.

There have been a number of reports over the last couple of weeks relating to new MacBooks. Most of them have suggested that a re-designed MacBook Pro with OLED screen is on the cards for the latter half of the year, while more powerful models running the rumoured M5 Pro and M5 Max chips would be appearing sooner.

But, the latest report is arguably a little more exciting. Don’t get us wrong, we're all for more powerful MacBook Pros, but sometimes we miss the smaller 12-inch MacBook that we haven’t seen refreshed for years now. Turns out, that could be on the cards, too.

What could a new cheaper MacBook offer?

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter, (via 9to5Mac) that Apple could introduce a cheaper MacBook at an event in March.

He claims that the Cupertino company is working on a new entry-level MacBook model that will run the A18 Pro, which could previously be found powering the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max from 2024.

He also claims the display will be around 13-inches and won’t be made of plastic. Instead, Apple is said to have created a new manufacturing process for an aluminium shell that will be cheaper to make than the current MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, and that might also result in some different colour options.

Currently, the MacBook Air is the only one in the lineup to be a little more daring in its colours. It comes in Midnight, Starlight and Sky Blue, while the MacBook Pro only comes in Space Black and Silver.

Gurman claims this new MacBook could be available in more exciting colours, though, and while he didn’t specify what the final options might be, he said Apple has tested light yellow, light green, blue, and pink, along with silver, and dark grey.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nothing is official for now, but previous reports have said this MacBook could cost around $699 (around £500).

We're all for a cheaper, compact and colourful MacBook, so are keeping everything crossed the source is right on this one.