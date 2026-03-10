There's a good reason we've not had a new Apple TV 4K launch yet – HomePod too

Quick Summary Apple is reportedly waiting for its new Siri before unveiling a new Apple TV 4K and HomePod speaker. The devices are said to be directly linked to "new artificial intelligence features".

We’ve already seen a number of announcements from Apple this year, including the iPhone 17e, an updated iPad Air with the M4 processor, a new MacBook Air with the M5 processor, and two new MacBook Pros with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. And that’s before we even talk about the star of the show, the colourful and cheaper MacBook Neo.

But a couple of products continue to be missing from new releases, despite being rumoured for almost a year now. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported on a refreshed Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini since 2024, but neither has materialised yet.

When might a new HomePod arrive?

But according to the Apple expert and journalist (via MacRumors), there could be a good reason for that. Both products are claimed to be linked to "new artificial intelligence features”, which will presumably come with the new, smarter Siri we have been promised for some time.

Article continues below

It was thought the Siri update would arrive with iOS 26.4, but it is said to have been pushed back again because the assistant still isn’t working properly.

It is now apparently due to land with iOS 27, which should arrive alongside the new iPhones later this year, likely September, though the MacRumors report says we could see a couple of the promised features with iOS 26.5.

Gurman suggests that the new HomePod and Apple TV 4K are also planned for a September launch alongside the revamped Siri, however, so it could be a very busy latter part of the year for Apple.

Previous reports have suggested that the Apple TV 4K will run on the Apple A17 Pro chip and include the company’s N1 networking chip.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So far, nothing is official, but it does make sense for Apple to hold the Apple TV 4K and HomePod before the smarter Siri arrives.

Let's just hope it's not too much longer, or we might lose hope of ever seeing upgrades for each device.