The North Face’s lightest running foam yet powers a new max-cushion trail shoe

The North Face has introduced the Altamesa 500 V2, a max-cushion trail running shoe built around what the brand describes as its lightest midsole technology to date.

The original Altamesa 500 flew slightly under the radar compared with big-name max-cushion trail shoes from Hoka or Brooks, but reviewers praised its comfort-focused ride and durable build for long training runs.

This makes the brand's decision to include its brand-new foam in the second iteration of the shoes slightly confusing (but not unheard of).

Article continues below

So light (Image credit: The North Face)

The Altamesa 500 V2 uses The North Face’s DREAM nitrogen-infused TPU foam midsole, designed to deliver soft impact absorption while maintaining responsive rebound during longer runs.

The shoe features a 36mm heel stack with a 6mm drop, placing it firmly in the high-stack comfort category that has become increasingly popular among trail runners tackling longer distances.

A wider underfoot platform is designed to provide inherent stability through geometry, helping keep you balanced when the terrain becomes uneven.

The devil in the details

The Altamesa 500 V2 uses a Surface CTRL SC2 rubber outsole with 4mm lugs, offering grip on mixed ground, from gravel paths to moderate trails.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The upper is constructed from a lightweight engineered mesh with zonal reinforcements for durability, while additional details such as serrated racing laces, dual midfoot webbing and stay-in-place tongue wings aim to keep the foot securely locked in during longer efforts.

(Image credit: The North Face)

Despite the generous cushioning, the shoe remains relatively lightweight for the category, weighing around 277g per shoe.

The design positions it as a daily trail trainer intended for runners stacking up comfortable mileage rather than chasing podium finishes.

On the sustainability front, The North Face does not highlight specific environmental claims for the Altamesa 500 V2 in its main product description.

However, previous versions of the Altamesa line have incorporated engineered mesh uppers made with recycled materials, indicating that the brand has experimented with lower-impact materials in this category before.

The Altamesa 500 V2 is available now through The North Face UK, The North Face US, and The North Face EU, with UK pricing set at £135 / $170 / €150 (~AU$238).