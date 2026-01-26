'From the beginning, our goal was simple: chase the ultimate soft ride': Decathlons' KIPRUN goes all-in on max cushioning

KIPRUN has officially unveiled the KIPRIDE MAX, a new daily running shoe that marks the brand’s boldest move yet into the “maximum comfort” category.

Designed as an everyday trainer for easy miles, recovery runs, and high-volume training, the KIPRIDE MAX is built to make running feel as effortless, soft and enjoyable as possible, without unnecessary bulk.

“From the beginning, our goal was simple: chase the ultimate soft ride. Not a shoe that just feels cushioned, but one that feels unbelievably smooth, light, and fun,” explains Alexandre Michard, Footwear Product Engineer at KIPRUN.

“We tested everything, challenged every component, and kept only what delivered that instant feeling of greatness.”

The KIPRIDE MAX introduces a completely new midsole compound called SOFTECH+, an exclusive EVA, PEBA and OBC blend designed to deliver high-stack cushioning with a distinctly plush feel.

With a 42 mm heel stack, it comfortably qualifies as a max-cushion shoe, but KIPRUN says the focus was on softness and flow rather than sheer height.

Visually, the KIPRIDE MAX lands firmly in the same max-cushion design space as shoes like the Hoka Bondi 9 or Brooks Glycerin Max, with a high-stack midsole, broad platform and a clear emphasis on comfort over speed.

A new premium direction for KIPRUN

To push comfort further, the shoe uses an SCF M-TPU strobel board and insole system, which reduces rigid layers inside the shoe and creates a more seamless, pillowy sensation from the first step.

According to KIPRUN’s lab testing, the result is a noticeably softer ride than the KS900.2, with more overall cushioning, higher energy return and a lighter total weight despite the added stack.

The upper's warp-knit construction made from 98% recycled PET is paired with a 360-degree collar and a 3D-knit tongue, designed to create a pressure-free, adaptive fit that moves naturally with the foot.

Stretch zones in the forefoot allow the foot to expand on longer runs, while internal midfoot wings and a minimal heel counter add stability without sacrificing softness.

The KIPRIDE MAX's launch introduces the KIPRIDE franchise, KIPRUN’s new premium line of daily trainers aimed squarely at runners who prioritise comfort, smooth transitions and long-term leg freshness over aggressive race-day performance.

Positioned as an accessible max-cushion option, the KIPRIDE MAX arrives with a 6 mm drop, a relatively light weight for its category, and a price that undercuts many established premium daily trainers.

The KIPRUN KIPRIDE MAX is available now in men’s and women’s sizes at Decathlon UK, priced at £119.99 (~$164 / €138 / AU$ 267).