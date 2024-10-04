Brooks Running reinvents cushioning with the all-new Glycerin MAX

Brooks Running just turned one of its most loved running shoe franchises into a max-cushion monster, just in time for Halloween! Introducing the Glycerin MAX, which promises to enhance the running experience with cutting-edge DNA Tuned cushioning technology.

At the core of this innovation is Brooks’ nitrogen-infused DNA Tuned midsole, which is said to adapt to each stride to balance soft landings with responsive toe-offs. This technology, featuring supercritical foam with two distinct cell sizes, ensures plush comfort in the heel and a powerful push-off from the forefoot.

Brooks claims the DNA Tuned technology in the Glycerin MAX has undergone rigorous mechanical testing, showing remarkable improvements over its predecessor, DNA Loft v3.

The results revealed a 10% increase in max displacement, providing a more cushioned and comfortable ride. Additionally, G-Max was reduced by 11%, delivering a smoother, more responsive feel with each step.

Energy return saw a 4% boost, enhancing stride efficiency and propulsion, while the shoe's density was lowered by 6%, making it lighter and more comfortable for runners.

With the ultimate aim of protecting your joints from the continuous impact of road running, the Glycerin MAX has a 6mm drop and offers neutral support.

Better still, it incorporates sustainability, with the midsole made from 18% bio-based materials, reducing carbon emissions by 15%.

Connor Skutches, Director of Product Marketing at Brooks, shared, “With Glycerin MAX, we’ve amplified stack height and paired it with DNA Tuned technology to create a shoe that adapts to runners, no matter their stride, speed, or weight, providing them with the ultimate experience of smooth, cushioned transitions.”

Brooks continues its legacy of pushing the boundaries of footwear design, and the Glycerin MAX represents its most advanced cushioning yet.

The Glycerin MAX is available in limited quantities from 1 October 2024 for a recommended price of £180/ $200. For more info, visit Brooks UK and Brooks US. AU availability TBC.