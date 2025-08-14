This stunning Tokyo-inspired running shoe hides ASICS’ most advanced tech yet

ASICS has just pulled the curtain back on its Tokyo Collection, and while the elegant wisteria and sunrise red colourways are bound to catch your eye, the real headline is hidden in the midsole.

The FF TURBO SQUARED is the brand's newest foam innovation, designed to bring next-level energy return to the feet of everyday running shoes and racers alike.

It’s 32.5% bouncier, 9.6% softer and 2.8% lighter than the already impressive FF TURBO.

It's classic ASICS to put such precise percentages on 'bounciness' improvement; however, that seems a considerable increase over the fan-favourite SUPERBLAST series.

This new foam debuts in two brand-new silhouettes, the MEGABLAST and the SONICBLAST, alongside refreshed versions of ASICS favourites like the Novablast 5, GEL-Kayano 32, and GEL-Nimbus 27.

A new era of energy

The MEGABLAST is pitched as an all-around daily trainer that brings a lightweight, engineered woven upper and a huge 46mm stack height, 8mm drop, and target weight of 230g (men’s US 9.2).

Built for versatility across speeds and distances, it’s a plush and propulsive ride wrapped in bold new colours.

Meanwhile, the SONICBLAST doubles down on speed with the addition of a carbon-reinforced ASTROPLATE, designed to channel the bounce of FF TURBO SQUARED into forward momentum.

Aimed at tempo sessions and race days, the SONICBLAST features a 46mm stack height for men, 45mm for women, the same 8mm drop, and weighs in at 256g for men and 223g for women.

(Image credit: ASICS)

Both shoes feature ASICSGRIP outsoles for versatile traction, and sleek uppers engineered for breathability, comfort and reduced overlays.

The SONICBLAST also benefits from FF BLAST MAX for added softness and a Jacquard mesh upper to boost comfort when you’re pushing hard.

Visually, the entire collection is a nod to Tokyo’s harmony of tradition and innovation, drawing from Japan’s National Stadium and blending a refined, floral palette with cutting-edge design.

With ASICS as the official sponsor of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, this collection feels like both a celebration and a bold step forward.

Price and availability TBC. For more info, visit ASICS.