Nike’s wild new ACG jacket is lighter than your phone and made for chaos

Nike’s All Conditions Gear (ACG) line continues to push the boundaries between running performance and outdoor protection with the launch of the Nike ACG Lava Loft Down Jacket.

Debuting at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, the new jacket combines ExpeDRY Gold ultralight down and Nike AeroLoft venting to deliver warmth and breathability in equal measure.

Nike's been on a mission to introduce more innovative products to the market in 2025, starting with the wild-looking cooling gear full of holes in August, all the way to the announcement of Nike Mind two weeks ago, a new concept designed to stimulate sensory receptors in your feet.

(Image credit: Nike)

Developed in collaboration with the Nike Sport Research Lab, the new Lava Loft Down Jacket continues the new tradition.

It uses Atlas body mapping to pinpoint where runners lose or retain heat, helping designers place materials precisely where they’re needed.

The result is a jacket that can handle extreme temperature swings from the Dolomites to the Rio Grande, as Nike puts it, offering protection during steep climbs and ventilation on descents.

ACG’s new era of adventure

The outer shell blends Nike Dri-FIT, Repel four-way stretch fabric, Ultra UV protection, and a DWR hydrophobic finish, making it both weather-resistant and flexible.

Despite its technical build, the jacket weighs just 10 ounces (~283.4g; lighter than the Nike Vomero Premium) in a men’s medium and packs neatly into its own pocket, complete with a “Pack it in. Pack it out.” reminder stitched inside.

(Image credit: Nike)

The Lava Loft joins the ACG Ultrafly trail shoe and the newly formed All Conditions Racing Department, signalling Nike’s ongoing commitment to performance gear that balances speed, protection, and sustainability.

As part of Nike’s next wave of innovation, this jacket embodies the brand’s drive to “outrun everything,” from heat to altitude.

The Nike ACG Lava Loft Down Jacket will be available globally from 1 January 2026 at Nike and select retailers. Pricing is expected to be announced closer to launch.