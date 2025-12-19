Beats turns a 2011 Travis Scott tweet into its most personal campaign yet
Dare To Dream revisits the rapper’s early ambitions while spotlighting Beats’ latest performance earbuds
Beats’ latest campaign film puts the spotlight on Travis Scott’s journey from bedroom producer to global superstar, using a single tweet from 2011 as its emotional anchor.
Titled Dare To Dream, the short film is inspired by Scott’s now-viral post – “ONE DAY TRAVIS SCOTT WILL BE SOMEBODY” – and reimagines it as a reflection on self-belief, persistence and creative ambition.
Nearly fifteen years on, Beats uses that moment to frame Scott’s rise, while also debuting its newest earbuds, the Powerbeats Fit, which the artist calls his favourite Beats release to date.
The film recreates Scott’s childhood bedroom, where he’s shown making beats on an Apple iMac while wearing the predecessor of the Beats Studio Pro, the original Beats Studio, which he grew up with.
That scene transitions into a dreamlike vision of sold-out arenas from his Circus Maximus tour, before snapping back to reality as his mother calls him to school.
As he leaves, Scott discovers a pair of Powerbeats Fit in his pocket, linking past ambition with present success, soundtracked by an unreleased track.
Directed by Anthony Mandler and created in collaboration with gamma. founder Larry Jackson, the campaign continues Scott’s long-running relationship with Beats, which dates back to 2015.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
More broadly, it positions Powerbeats Fit as a performance-focused product built for artists, athletes and creators driven by the same mindset that shaped Scott’s career.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.