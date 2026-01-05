JBL's coolest new earbuds are designed with fashion at their forefront

Quick Summary JBL has launched an array of new audio products at CES. Most notably, that includes the JBL Soundgear Clips, which are an exercise in form before function.

With CES 2026 firmly underway, many of your favourite brands will have a wide range of new products arriving in the coming days. That's especially true of JBL, with the audio manufacturer producing a wide range of new devices.

The brand has unveiled no less than 19 new audio products, but the one which really stuck out to me is the new JBL Soundgear Clips. Those are designed with style at the forefront, which is quite a refreshing change in the world of earbuds.

These make use of an open-ear design, with buds which vaguely resemble a clip-on earring. It's certainly an interesting design – I'm not sure if it would be my first choice, personally, but it certainly doesn't look bad.

The design is also lightweight, with the intention that it can be worn all day, without fatigue. That's well-suited to the open-ear design, which allows the user to hear the world around them freely.

That shape is also designed to enhance bass response, which is a crucial part of the design for buds like this. It also keeps sound leakage to a minimum, which should ensure that audio and calls can be used without prying ears listening in.

(Image credit: JBL)

Elsewhere you'll find a quartet of mics for crystal clear call quality, and IP54 water and dust resistance making it perfect for working out. You'll find 32 hours of playtime on offer – eight from the buds alone, and an additional 24 from the case. A speed charge feature also ensures you'll get three hours of life from a ten minute charge.

Priced at US$149.95 (approx. £110 / €130 / AU$225), these seem like a decent, low price option for those who are fashion conscious and need a decent pair of everyday earbuds.

If these don't work for you, fear not – there's a stack of other options from the brand which might be better suited.

